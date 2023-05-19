WATCH | PM Modi Clicks Selfies, Interacts With Indian Diaspora As He Reaches Japan to Attend G7 Summit

Bound on his three-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Japan’s Hiroshima and interacted with the Indian diaspora, who were in large numbers, waiting outside the hotel he will stay in.

Holding Indian flags in hand, several members of the Indian community, who were eagerly waited outside the Sheraton hotel in Hiroshima, got to interact and click pictures with the prime minister.

PM Modi was seen shaking hands of children, talking to people and clicking pictures with Indians who had gathered to meet him. He also signed a few autographs.

Chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram were heard as the leader arrived.

#WATCH | Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets children and interacts with the members of the Indian diaspora as he reaches Sheraton Hotel in Hiroshima.

PM Modi is here to attend the annual summit of G7 and third in-person Quad leaders’ meet, along with bilateral talks.

Hiroshima is the first leg of Modi’s three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to take part in over 40 engagements.

#WATCH | Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the members of the Indian diaspora as he reaches Sheraton Hotel in Hiroshima."PM Modi met us, and he said he was happy to meet us too…." say young girls who met PM Modi outside Sheraton Hotel.

“Landed in Hiroshima to join the G7 Summit proceedings. Will also be having bilateral meetings with various world leaders," Modi tweeted.

Earlier, in his departure statement, the prime minister said he was looking forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address them.

“My presence in this G7 summit is particularly meaningful as India holds the G20 presidency this year. I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address them," he said.

The prime minister was received by senior Japanese and Indian officials at the airport.

PM Modi’s Three-nation schedule

In this foreign tour, PM Modi is set to attend three multilateral summits including Group of Seven (G7), Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and Quad.

The trip’s first destination will be the G7 summit in Japan’s Hiroshima, and the prime minister will be there from May 19 to 21.

He will likely voice his opinions on global challenges including food, fertiliser and energy security.

From Hiroshima, the prime minister will travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea where he will host the third summit of FIPIC on May 22, jointly with Prime Minister James Marape.

In the third and final leg of the trip, PM Modi will visit Australia. Here, he is set to hold talks with his counterpart Anthony Albanese.