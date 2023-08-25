PM Modi Conferred with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greece

Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Greece President, conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour. The Order of Honour was established in 1975 and head of Goddess Athena is depicted on the front side of the medal with the inscription “ONLY THE RIGHTEOUS SHOULD BE HONOURED” along with a star.

“I thank President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Government and people of Greece for conferring upon me The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour. This shows the respect the people of Greece have towards India,” PM Modi said.

The Greek presidential website explained what the award means and also how foreigners are eligible for the award. “It is conferred on Greek citizens who have distinguished themselves in their efforts to serve the country in all sectors of public administration, commerce, shipping, industry, science, and the arts and letters. It is also conferred on foreigners with notable work who have contributed to enhancing Greece’s stature abroad,” the Greece Presidency’s website says.

The citation of the honour reads: “In the person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an honour is bestowed upon the friendly people of India”.

“On the occasion of this visit, the Greek State Honours the Prime Minister of India, a statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country and who works systematically for India’s economic progress and prosperity, bringing about bold reforms,” the citation further reads.

“A statesman who has brought environmental protection and climate change among the top priorities of international activity,” the citation further adds.

The Greece government also highlighted the contribution made by India under PM Modi’s leadership to promote Greek-Indian friendship in areas of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a day-long visit to Greece capital Athens. After his meeting with Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Greece President, he met his counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

After Greece foreign minister George Gerapetritis greeted him at the airport, PM Modi was greeted by members of the Indian diaspora in Athens. PM Modi posted a video on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting the warm welcome he received from the diaspora and Greek people. “Amidst the historic landscapes of Greece, the warmth and hospitality of the Indian community shines brightly. A heartfelt thank you to them for the warm welcome,” PM Modi said.