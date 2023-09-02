CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Modi Congratulates Tharman on Election as Singapore President
1-MIN READ

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 12:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Singapore's new President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. (Reuters File Photo)

The 66-year-old Singaporean economist, who is of Indian origin economist, will be Singapore's ninth president. He won the election with a vote share of 70.4 per cent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his election as president of Singapore. He said on X, “I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership.

Tharman scored a landslide victory in the presidential election held on Friday.

The 66-year-old Singaporean economist, who is of Indian origin economist, will be Singapore’s ninth president. He won the election with a vote share of 70.4 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
