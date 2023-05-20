PM Modi, Fumio Kishida Discuss Ways to Align G-7, G-20 Presidencies in Hiroshima Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in the city of Hiroshima on Saturday and discussed ways to enhance bilateral friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture.

The meeting took place hours after Modi arrived here on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders’ meeting during which he will exchange views with world leaders on global challenges and discuss ways to collectively address them.

The Prime Minister arrived in Hiroshima on the first leg of his three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to take part in over 40 engagements.

“PM @narendramodi met PM @kishida230 in Hiroshima. Both leaders discussed ways to enhance India-Japan friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture," Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that talks between Modi and Kishida were warm and productive.

The two leaders discussed ways to synergise efforts of respective G-7 and G-20 Presidencies, and the need to highlight the voice of Global South. They also exchanged views on contemporary regional developments and on deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

“Leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Education, skill development, tourism, high technology and digital public infrastructure were covered," he added.

Earlier, in his departure statement, the prime minister said he was looking forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address them.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by senior Japanese and Indian officials at the airport.

PM Modi was warmly received by the Indian community when he reached his hotel. The prime minister also interacted with children and members of the Indian community.

Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe, including food, fertiliser and energy security.

PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit.

The G-7 bloc comprises Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.

The Prime Minister is also set to hold bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

It will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year and is taking place over a month after Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova visited India.

The meeting between Modi and Zelenskyy has been scheduled following a series of discussions between senior diplomats of India and Ukraine.

