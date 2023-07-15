PM Modi in France: India to Open New Consulate in Marseille

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that India will open a Consulate in the southern French city of Marseille. He made the announcement during a joint press statement with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace here.

Stressing that there have been deep people-to-people ties between India and France for a long time, Modi said India will open a new Consulate in Marseille. Modi also welcomed France’s decision of giving long-term visas to Indians who have studied in France.

“We invite French universities to open campuses in India,” he said. Modi also said that France is associating with the national museum being built in Delhi as a partner. Referring to the Olympics scheduled to be held in Paris next year, Modi said Indian athletes are very excited about the games.

“I extend my best wishes to President Macron and his team for successfully hosting the games,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi and Macron held bilateral talks at the Elysee Palace and discussed collaborations in nuclear energy, defence and the roadmap for the India-France strategic partnership in the next 25 years.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day official visit, received a warm welcome at the Elysee Palace from French President Macron, following which the two leaders delivered press statements.

Macron said he was happy to see the Indian contingent at the Bastille Day military parade earlier in the day. “I was proud to see the Punjab Regiment here in the heart of Paris (at the Bastille Day parade). We are going ahead on the basis of a historic trust. Together we can find solutions for global crises," he said.

Prime Minister Modi joined French President Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour with an Indian tri-services marching contingent wowing crowds during the French National Day celebrations. Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also joined the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.