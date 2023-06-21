PM Modi in US: Elon Musk to Paul Romer & Others: List of Personalities PM Met and What They Discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met prominent US personalities from different walks of life, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Paul Romer and Neil deGrasse Tyson in New York on the first day of his visit to the US.

Modi, who is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, met over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts.

He also met other notable personalities including author Nicholas Nassim Taleb, Falu Shah, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman, Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Peter Agre, Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon.

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk who asserted that India has more promise than any other large country and that he is incredibly excited about its future. Asked if Tesla will enter the Indian market, Musk said he is planning to visit the country next year. “I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," he said.

Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality. https://t.co/r0mzwNbTyN pic.twitter.com/IVwOy5SlMV— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

In a separate video statement, Musk also lauded Modi, saying he “really cares about India because he is pursuing us to make significant investment in India." “I am a fan of Modi," he said. India is great for solar energy investment, Musk added, describing his talks with the prime minister as excellent.

Economist Paul Romer

PM Modi met with eminent economist and Nobel laureate Prof Paul Romer and held discussion on India’s digital journey, including the use of Aadhar and innovative tools like Digilocker.

The two also held conversation on various initiatives being undertaken by India for urban development. “We had extensive conversations on leveraging technology to improve lives. We also talked about how to make our cities more sustainable and people friendly,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

#WATCH | Professor Paul Romer after meeting PM Modi in New York, says "It was a great meeting. We talked about the importance of successful urban development. He understands these issues very well. PM articulated it very well that urbanisation is not a problem. It’s an… pic.twitter.com/rSPfW8p576— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Paul Romer after the meeting said, “A good day is when I learn something and I learnt a bunch what India is doing. India can show the way to the World on authentication front by programs like Aadhaar. PM articulated it very well. That urbanisation is not a problem. It’s an opportunity. I take this as a slogan.”

Nicholas Nassim Taleb

Modi also met, Nicholas Nassim Taleb, who said he was impressed by how India dealt with Covid efficiently. “I commended India for its response to covid and how India has very efficiently dealt with it. I discussed risk taking and anti-fragility with PM Modi,” Taleb said.

Professor @nntaleb has interesting perspectives on many issues and I had the opportunity to hear them on some of those subjects. He was greatly interested in India’s development strides. I emphasised on how we are nurturing a spirit of enterprise and risk taking among our youth. pic.twitter.com/q1CUg9ONZW— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

Taleb, a distinguished professor of Risk Engineering at New York University’s School of Engineering, presented his own book titled “Skin in the Game” as a gift to PM Modi.

Modi said Taleb had interesting perspectives on many issues and added that he was greatly interested in India’s development strides.

Neil deGrasse Tyson

PM Narendra Modi interacted with celebrated US astrophysicist, author and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson and exchanged views on inculcating scientific temperament among youth. He also discussed India’s rapid progress in space sector including various space exploration missions being undertaken by India.

Catalyzing 🇮🇳-🇺🇸 space collaboration!PM @narendramodi interacted with celebrated US astrophysicist, author and science communicator @neiltyson. Exchanged views on inculcating scientific temperament among youth. Discussed at length India’s rapid progress in space sector… pic.twitter.com/drWTrNLan9 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 21, 2023

The American astrophysicist said he was delighted to spend time with PM Modi and added that the Indian PM is scientifically thoughtful.

“Sky is not the limit for PM Modi. I was delighted to spend time with the Leader, who is Scientifically thoughtful. Priorities might be out of balance for many world leaders but Prime Minister Modi cares for many things including solutions. I am not alone when I say that potential what India can accomplish knows no limit,” Neil deGrasse Tyson said.

Robert Thurman

The Prime Minister also held bilateral discussions with Author and Academic Professor Robert Thurman, in New York. Thurman, renowned for being the first endowed chair in Buddhist Studies in the West, also holds the esteemed positions of co-founder and president of Tibet House in New York.

Investor Ray Dalio

PM Modi met Ray Dalio, investor, author and co-founder of hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates and highlighted reforms undertaken by the government to foster economic growth, including reduction of compliances and decriminalisation of large number of legal provisions. PM also invited Dalio for further investing in India.

Met my friend, the distinguished author and investor @RayDalio. Urged him to deepen investments in India and also talked about the reform trajectory of our Government. pic.twitter.com/sgM9JSPtQn— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

Ray Dallio said India’s potential is enormous and lauded Modi as a reformed who has the ability to perform. “PM Modi is a man whose time has come when India’s time has come. Potential of India is enormous and you have now have a reformer who has the ability to transform. India and Prime Minister Modi are at a juncture in which lot of opportunities will be created,” Dallio said after the meeting.

Health Experts

PM Modi also held conversation with a group of leading US experts from the health sector. During the meeting, he discussed matters pertaining to the domain of health including use of digital technologies for quality healthcare, greater focus on integrative medicine and better healthcare preparedness.

The health experts who met the prime minister included Dr Peter Hotez, Dr Sunil A David, Dr Stephen Klasko, Dr Lawton R Burns, Dr Vivian S Lee and Dr Peter Agre.

Think Tank Experts

The prime Minister also engaged with policy shapers and incubators of new ideas and invited them to enhance their presence in India.

PM Modi held discussions with various think tank experts, covering a range of developmental and geopolitical issues. The experts include Michael Froman, Daniel Russel, Max Abrahms, Jeff M Smith, Elbridge Colby and Guru Sowle.

Academic group

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a group of eminent US academics in New York from diverse fields of agriculture, marketing, engineering, technology and health.

The academics who met Modi included Dr Robert J Jones, Dr Neeli Bendapudi, Dr Pradeep Khosla, Dr Satish Tripathi, Professor Jagmohan Raju, Dr Madhav V Rajan, Professor Rattan Lal and Dr Anurag Mairal.