PM Modi Lands in Cairo For Maiden State Visit, Received by Egyptian Counterpart at Airport

After wrapping his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday landed in Cairo for his two-day visit, and was received by Egypt Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the airport.

PM Modi will be here from June 24 to 25, and this is his maiden state visit to Egypt. This is also be the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister in 26 years.

Modi is visiting at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

PM @narendramodi arrives in Cairo on a State visit to Egypt.Know what the visit has in store. pic.twitter.com/s6DCLXyKDp — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 24, 2023

Here’s PM schedule during his Egypt visit

June 24

PM Narendra Modi will hold a roundtable meeting with the Egyptian prime minister and also meet President El-Sisi.

Later on, PM Modi will interact with members of the India diaspora.

PM Modi is scheduled to meet the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam and will also interact with Egyptian thought leaders.

June 25