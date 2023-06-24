CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Lands in Cairo For Maiden State Visit, Received by Egyptian Counterpart at Airport

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 19:02 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi arrives in Egypt on Friday, and is received by PM Mostafa Madbouly. (ANI)

This will also be the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister in 26 years

After wrapping his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday landed in Cairo for his two-day visit, and was received by Egypt Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the airport.

PM Modi will be here from June 24 to 25, and this is his maiden state visit to Egypt. This is also be the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister in 26 years.

Modi is visiting at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Here’s PM schedule during his Egypt visit

June 24

  • PM Narendra Modi will hold a roundtable meeting with the Egyptian prime minister and also meet President El-Sisi.
  • Later on, PM Modi will interact with members of the India diaspora.
  • PM Modi is scheduled to meet the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam and will also interact with Egyptian thought leaders.

June 25

  • On Sunday, PM Modi is set to visit Al-Hakim Mosque.
  • The Prime Minister will spend nearly half an hour at the Al-Hakim Mosque, which is a historic and prominent mosque in Cairo named after Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah (985-1021), the 16th Fatimid caliph.
  •  PM Modi will also visit the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice fighting for Egypt during the First World War.

first published:June 24, 2023, 18:48 IST
last updated:June 24, 2023, 19:02 IST