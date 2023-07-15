PM Modi, Macron Showcase Strong India-France Ties with 'Friends Forever' Selfie

In a demonstration of the enduring bond between India and France, President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi captured a moment of friendship with a selfie following the review of the full range of relations between the two strategic partners.

The selfie moment came after Modi-Macron discussed the evolution of the India-France partnership, highlighting its significance in regional and global affairs. Their talks encompassed various areas of cooperation, including defense, clean energy, innovation, and cultural exchange. With the adoption of the “Horizon 2047 Roadmap," both nations set forth a shared vision for the future, aiming to build upon their robust relationship and foster a better world together.

Following the issuance of the joint statement, French President Macron posted a selfie of himself on Twitter with PM Modi. The caption was written in French, Hindi, and English, saying, “Long live the French-Indian friendship!" To this PM Modi responded, “Friends forever!"

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi and Macron took stock of the transformation and expansion of the relationship, over the past 25 years, in every area of bilateral cooperation and highlighted its evolution into a partnership of regional responsibilities and global importance.

“Our political and diplomatic engagements are among our closest and most trusted. Our defence and security partnership is strong and extends from seabed to space. Our economic ties reinforce our prosperity and sovereignty and advance resilient supply chains," the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) said in a statement.

“The talks with my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron were very productive. We reviewed the full range of India-France relations. I am particularly enthusiastic about deepening cooperation in futuristic sectors like green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, semiconductors and more," PM Modi tweeted.

The talks with my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron were very productive. We reviewed the full range of India-France relations. I am particularly enthusiastic about deepening cooperation in futuristic sectors like green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, semiconductors and more. pic.twitter.com/kNxPGYj5Fh— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

Both leaders agreed that promoting clean and low carbon energy, conserving biodiversity, protecting the ocean and combating pollution is a key pillar of cooperation and that digital, innovation and startup partnership is a new area of growth that builds on the deep convergence and strong complementarities between our two countries.

“Our deepening ties in education, science and technology, culture, our burgeoning youth exchanges, and the highly accomplished and growing Diaspora, are bringing the relationship closer to the people and sowing the seeds of future partnerships," the statement added.

The two leaders added that the next 25 years is a critical moment both for our two countries and for our partnership– to build a better future for our people and those with whom we share this planet.

“In order to set out their shared vision for this next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership, both leaders adopted the “Horizon 2047 Roadmap on the 25th Anniversary of the Indo-French Strategic Partnership: towards a century of French-Indian relations” along with several other outcomes covering a wide range of areas," the statement added.