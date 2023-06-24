PM Modi Meets Boeing CEO, Invites Him to Invest in India's Space Manufacturing Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Boeing CEO David L Calhoun in Washington and discussed the company’s greater presence in the aviation sector in India, including in the domain of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of aircrafts.

This meeting came a day after the US government announced the Airliner’s plan to invest USD 100 million in infrastructure and programs to train pilots in India.

This comes on the heels of Air India signing firm orders of over 200 jets earlier this week from Boeing, which include 20 787 Dreamliners, 10 777Xs, and 190 737 MAX narrowbody aircraft.

#PMModiUSVisit: ‘The most important takeaway is the PM’s passion for India’s development’: Boeing CEO David L. Calhoun after meeting #PMModi in #WashingtonDCAlso, PM meets Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy@akankshaswarups | #UnitedStates pic.twitter.com/HTPnxoqemM — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 23, 2023

After meeting PM Modi, the Boeing CEO said that the most important takeaway is Prime Minister Modi’s “passion for India’s development."

“He does have a specific interest in aviation, in aerospace. It is a big vision. I would like for India to play a significant role not just for India but for the region broadly. I think it’s great when technologies and opportunities align with the vision a leader has for the country and that’s where we are," Calhoun added.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said PM also invited Boeing to invest in the Space manufacturing sector in India.

A fruitful meeting between PM @narendramodi and President & CEO of Boeing, David L. Calhoun.They discussed Boeing’s greater presence in the aviation sector in India, including in the domain of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of aircrafts. PM also invited Boeing to… pic.twitter.com/QfCjqsAjRS — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 23, 2023

On Friday, PM Modi met with US and Indian technology CEOs in Washington.

The final day of a state visit was marked by pledges of deeper US-India cooperation in areas including space, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

President Joe Biden and Modi gathered with CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella. The CEOs discussed the enormous opportunities and ways to deepen institutional cooperation in cutting-edge tech and R&D between India and US

“India-US | Trusted partners in High Technology collaborations. PM Narendra Modi & @POTUS @JoeBiden addressed a gathering of Indian and American CEOs of leading tech companies at a special event in the @WhiteHouse. @SecRaimondo

moderated the event," Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a tweet.

| Trusted partners in High Technology collaborations.PM @narendramodi & @POTUS @JoeBiden addressed a gathering of Indian and American CEOs of leading tech companies at a special event in the @WhiteHouse. @SecRaimondo moderated the event. The CEOs discussed the… pic.twitter.com/lHlX1SEV61 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 23, 2023

The Prime Minister underlined the immense potential of harnessing India-US tech cooperation for socio-economic growth.

Also present were Sam Altman of OpenAI, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, and Indian tech leaders including Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, and Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, the White House said.

“Our partnership between India and the United States will go a long way, in my view, to define what the 21st century looks like," Biden told the group, adding that technological cooperation would be a big part of that partnership.

The development also comes along with a flurry of deals signed by U.S. and Indian companies on the sidelines of PM Modi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden.