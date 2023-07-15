PM Modi Meets Chanel CEO Leena Nair in Paris, Discusses Handicrafts, Khadi Promotion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Leena Nair, Global CEO of Chanel, a French luxury fashion house, in Paris on July 14 and discussed ways to promote handicrafts, khadi and skill development of artisans in India.

“PM Narendra Modi held a fruitful meeting with @LeenaNairHR, Global CEO of Chanel. They discussed issues related to promoting handicrafts and khadi, and skill development of Indian artisans," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, said in a tweet.

PM @narendramodi had a wonderful meeting with Mrs. Leena Nair, CEO of @CHANEL. They discussed ways to promote Indian handicrafts like khadi. The PM invited Chanel to explore investment opportunities and collaboration potential in India. pic.twitter.com/IbBu6MiZDu— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 14, 2023

The Prime Minister invited Chanel to take advantage of opportunities in India and forge partnerships with Indian craftsmen, artists and farmers. He invited Chanel to have greater collaboration with Indian fashion artists and cultural institutions.

Besides the Chanel CEO, PM Modi met top CEOs in France to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation. “I highlighted the reforms in India and urged entrepreneurs to harness the many opportunities our nation offers," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

President @EmmanuelMacron and I met top CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation. I highlighted the reforms in India and urged entrepreneurs to harness the many opportunities our nation offers. pic.twitter.com/tYvOuUdfW2— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi and Macron held bilateral talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris and discussed collaborations in nuclear energy, defence and the roadmap for the India-France strategic partnership in the next 25 years.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day official visit, received a warm welcome at the Elysee Palace from French President Macron, following which the two leaders delivered press statements.

Macron said he was happy to see the Indian contingent at the Bastille Day military parade earlier in the day. “I was proud to see the Punjab Regiment here in the heart of Paris (at the Bastille Day parade). We are going ahead on the basis of a historic trust. Together we can find solutions for global crises," he said.

Prime Minister Modi joined French President Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour with an Indian tri-services marching contingent wowing crowds during the French National Day celebrations. Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also joined the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.