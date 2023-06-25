PM Modi Meets Egyptian President El-Sisi; Discusses Trade, Investment, Defence Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during his two-day tour to the country where the two leaders discussed India-Egypt ‘strategic partnership’ and held wide-ranging talks with a particular focus on enhancing political and security cooperation.

Modi and El-Sisi caught up on political and social issues happening in the world and the region.

Addressing a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that both the leaders agreed on four MoUs and agreements including the “most important and landmark" one on the “Strategic Partnership" between India and Egypt.

The MoU and agreements were particularly focused on enhancing political and security cooperation between India and Egypt in addition to defence collaboration, trade and investment ties, scientific and academic collaboration and strengthening of people-to-people ties.

“The two leaders had a private one-on-one conversation during which, following up on the India visit of President Sisi earlier this year, the two leaders discussed a whole range of bilateral cooperation and also took stock of what is happening on important issues of the region and the world," PTI quoted Kwatra as saying.

Besides strategic partnership, the leaders signed three more pacts focused on agriculture and allied sectors; protection and preservation of monuments and archaeological sites; and competition law, the Foreign Secretary said.

Modi arrived in Egypt on a two-day visit after a successful visit to the US. It is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.

Earlier, Modi met Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly-led India Unit, a group of high-level ministers constituted by El-Sisi to improve the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

For the unversed, Egyptian President El-Sisi was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi this year when he and Modi decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to the level of strategic partnership and extended him a formal invitation to visit the country.

(With PTI inputs)