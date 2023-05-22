CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Modi Meets New Zealand Counterpart Chris Hipkins, Discuss Bilateral Ties, Ways to Expand Cooperation
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Meets New Zealand Counterpart Chris Hipkins, Discuss Bilateral Ties, Ways to Expand Cooperation

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 13:33 IST

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins. (Credits: Twitter/Narendra Modi)

PM Modi arrived on his maiden visit to Papua New Guinea to host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins during which the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and ways to expand cooperation between the two nations.

“Had an excellent meeting with the New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins and discussed the full range of India-New Zealand relations. We talked about how to improve commercial and cultural linkages between our nations," PM Modi said in a tweet on Monday.

    The prime minister met Hipkins on the sidelines of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit.

    “Giving fresh impetus to India-New Zealand relationship. PM @narendramodi met PM @chrishipkins of New Zealand in Port Moresby. The two leaders, in what was their first interaction, discussed expanding cooperation in various sectors including trade & commerce, education, culture, sports and people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

    first published:May 22, 2023, 13:33 IST
