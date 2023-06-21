PM Modi Meets “The Black Swan” Writer Nassim Taleb, Lauds Him for Popularizing Risk and Fragility Concepts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday kick-started his visit to the United States with discussions with prominent American investors, writers, and CEOs.

Modi first met statistician and public intellectual Nassim Nicholas Taleb, whose work concerns problems of randomness, probability, and uncertainty, is best known as the author of The Black Swan and Skin in The Game.

The Prime Minister lauded Taleb for his contribution to bringing complex ideas of risk and fragility into popular conversations.

“PM Narendra Modi kick-starts his visit to USA with a warm discussion with distinguished mathematical statistician, public intellectual & author, Prof Nassim Nicholas Taleb," said Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“PM lauded Prof Taleb for his contribution in bringing complex ideas of risk and fragility in popular conversations. Highlighted India’s growing start-up ecosystem and the risk-taking abilities of India’s young entrepreneurs," he added.

After meeting Modi, Taleb commended India for its response to covid and how India has very efficiently dealt with it.

The Lebanese-American writer said that he discussed risk-taking and anti-fragility with PM Modi.

Along with Taleb, PM Modi also held an engrossing conversation with acclaimed Buddhist scholar Robert Thurman and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio.

“Exchanged perspectives on how Buddhist values can act as guiding light for finding solutions to global challenges. Also discussed India’s Buddhist connect and efforts being made by India for the preservation of Buddhist heritage," said Bagchi.

With Ray Dalio, the Prime Minister highlighted reforms undertaken by the government to foster economic growth, including reduction of compliances and decriminalisation of a large number of legal provisions.

He also encouraged the American businessman to increase investment in India.

Notably, Prime Minister also separately met Tesla CEO Elon Musk and discussed investment prospects in India.

Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk weeks after the billionaire entrepreneur expressed his keen interest in establishing a firm foothold in India’s dynamic market.

Musk’s ambitious plans to expand Tesla‘s operations to the Indian subcontinent have generated immense excitement among industry insiders and EV enthusiasts alike.

“I am confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible. I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his support. Hopefully, we will be able to announce something in the not-so-distant future," Elon Musk said after meeting Modi.

“We don’t want to jump the gun on an announcement, but there will be a significant investment relationship with India in the future," he added.

Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a state dinner on June 22. The visit includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

On the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US, PM Modi will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters and hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden in Washington.

From New York, Modi will travel to Washington D.C. where he will hold talks with President Biden.