G7 Summit: PM Modi Meets Zelensky in Hiroshima, First Meeting Since Onset of Russia-Ukraine War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in Japan, news agency ANI reported. This is the first time both leaders have met since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022.

“PM Narendra Modi held talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

PM @narendramodi held talks with President @ZelenskyyUa during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima. pic.twitter.com/tEk3hWku7a— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 20, 2023

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Japan’s Hiroshima to attend the G7 Summit. This is the second multilateral summit he is attending this week. He addressed the Arab League on Friday.

“Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become closer today," Zelensky tweeted after reaching Japan.

The Ukrainian president, wearing his customary olive green fatigues, met PM Modi.

The photos shared showed National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also present at the meeting between PM Modi and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photos shared by the Prime Minister of India’s office also showed both sides engaged in a meeting with both leaders being accompanied by a delegation of ministers and highly-placed officials.

Prime Minister Modi, ahead of meeting with Zelensky, said that India supports the path of dialogue and diplomacy to solve disputes. Speaking to Japanese news outlet, Yomiuri Shimbun, PM Modi said that India is ready to play any role to help bring peace in Ukraine. “India supports a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis and is ready to contribute constructively within the UN and beyond,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky over the phone to take stock of the situation in Ukraine on two occasions last year before meeting him in-person on Saturday.

During a phone call between PM Modi and Russian President Putin, India said that its stance on the Ukraine crisis will be that of a strategic ambivalence for now, ANI said in a report.

The step reflects a pragmatic approach in a complex geopolitical landscape and also showcases Delhi’s stance on issues related to territorial integrity, sovereignty, and its relationships with neighbouring nations, news agency ANI said in a report.

top videos

PM Modi attended one working session of the G7 summit earlier on Saturday. He held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

He met US President Joe Biden briefly during the first working session and will meet Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese when he, Kishida, Biden and Albanese convene for the Quad Leadership Summit.