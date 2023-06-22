PM Modi Receives Grand Times Square Welcome During Historic US Visit

The famed New York Times Square was swarmed with displays of Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid his historic State Visit to the United States.

In a Twitter post, the US-India Business Council (USIBC) said that the pictures show strong support for commercial ties between US and India.

“A historic state visit, requires a historic welcome! @USIBC welcomes Shri

@narendramodi @PMOIndia to the United States of America with a display of our support for U.S.-India commercial ties and this historic state visit at Times Square, New York," US-India Business Council (USIBC) tweeted.

A historic state visit, requires a historic welcome! @USIBC welcomes Shri @narendramodi @PMOIndia to the United States of America with a display of our support for U.S.-India commercial ties and this historic state visit at Times Square, New York. @Nasdaq #ModiInUSA #USIndia pic.twitter.com/vfbg1hayjr— U.S.-India Business Council (@USIBC) June 21, 2023

PM Modi arrived here on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the US during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress.

Modi arrived here from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

“Reached Washington DC. The warmth of the Indian community and the blessings of Indra Devta made the arrival even more special,” Modi tweeted.

The prime minister, who is visiting the US at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, will join them for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries on Thursday.

Modi arrived at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC where he was given a guard of honour amid incessant rains. The Prime Minister, who was wearing a raincoat, stood for the national anthem of the two countries.

“The Official State visit moves to its next phase. PM @narendramodi accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour as he sets foot at the Joint Base Andrews airport in Washington DC. In Washington DC, PM will hold bilateral meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden; address the Joint Session of the US Congress; and interact with CEOs and a cross-section of Indian diaspora,” Arindam Bagchi, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet.

The Official State visit moves to its next phase.PM @narendramodi accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour as he sets foot at the Joint Base Andrews airport in Washington DC. In Washington DC, PM will hold bilateral meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden; address the Joint… pic.twitter.com/orvRXEJjaw — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 21, 2023

From the airport, Modi travelled to the hotel where Indian diaspora members were waiting for him. Indian diaspora members braved rain to welcome Modi at Freedom Plaza in Washington.

Some diaspora members in colourful attires were carrying Indian flags and chanting ’Modi-Modi’ and ’Bharat Mata ki Jai’. Modi briefly interacted with the enthusiastic supporters at the hotel and gave autographs to some of them.

Later, the First Lady and Prime Minister Modi will visit the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia to highlight the US and India’s shared priorities around education and workforce.

The First Lady will highlight career-connected learning and workforce training programs and partnerships between high schools, community colleges, and universities with employers.

In his departure statement, Modi had said this ”special invitation” from President Biden and the First Lady for a state visit is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the democracies.

Modi said his discussions with President Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity).

Modi expressed confidence that his visit to the US will reinforce ties between the two countries based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom.

