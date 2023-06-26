PM Modi Returns to Delhi after Concluding his State Visits to US and Egypt 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi after concluding his two-nation state visits to the US and Egypt, which yielded substantial outcomes across various fields in trade, food security, tech and defence.

PM Modi arrived in the national capital from Cairo, marking his first visit to Egypt.

He was received by BJP chief JP Nadda and other party leaders.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to Delhi after concluding his state visits to US and Egypt, received by BJP chief JP Nadda and other party leaders pic.twitter.com/H0FsEyzRqz— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

During his two-day stay, he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Egyptian ministers appointed to an “India unit" following Sisi’s state visit to India in January.

Discussions on Sunday encompassed trade and investment, renewable energy, information technology, and pharmaceuticals.

The leaders also signed an agreement to elevate India-Egypt bilateral ties to a “Strategic Partnership."

An Official statement highlighted that PM Modi and President Sisi also explored further cooperation within the G-20, emphasizing issues such as food and energy insecurity, climate change, and the need for a unified voice from the Global South.

The talks also addressed defense and security ties.

In Cairo, Modi also visited the 11th-century Al Hakim mosque, which underwent renovation by Bohra Muslims, a Shi’ite offshoot with a significant presence in Gujarat, the Prime Minister’s home state.

Before his visit to Cairo, Modi embarked on a four-day state visit to the United States.

During this trip, he received a ceremonial welcome at the White House.

PM Modi and US President Joe Biden reviewed the entire spectrum of India-USA ties and discussed ways to further deepen the partnership.

Productive conversations between the two sides were held in both restricted and delegation-level formats and a number of deliverables were announced in the state joint statement.

While in New York, PM Modi participated in the International Day of Yoga at the UN headquarters.

He also engaged with top American businesses and tech CEOs, promoting India as a premier investment destination worldwide.

Additionally, Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora.