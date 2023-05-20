PM Modi Says India Supports Peaceful Resolution to War in Ukraine, Disputes in SCS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India remains committed to upholding the UN Charter, international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity and believes in peaceful resolution of disputes when asked about the war in Ukraine and Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

PM Modi reiterated that India is ready to play any role to help bring peace in Ukraine. “India supports a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis and is ready to contribute constructively within the UN and beyond,” he said.

He pointed out that India continues to uphold the UN Charter, international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and condemned the war when asked about India’s abstentions on motions passed against Russia at the UN General Assembly.

When questioned about increasing Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea, East China Sea, Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific, PM Modi pointed to the approach taken by India and Bangladesh in resolving land and maritime boundaries-related issues.

“India is committed to protecting its sovereignty and integrity while promoting peaceful resolution of maritime disputes based on international law. India has successfully resolved land and maritime boundaries with Bangladesh, showcasing its approach,” PM Modi said, reiterating that India stands for respecting sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes, and adherence to international law, while speaking to Japanese news outlet Yomiuri Shimbun.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on intensifying rivalries among major powers and India’s quest for attaining global peace and stability said that India will act as ‘bridge’ between different voices and promote a constructive agenda.

“India aims to serve as a bridge between different voices, promoting a constructive agenda focused on achieving shared objectives for the betterment of humanity,” PM Modi said.

“The world faces challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions in supply chains, terrorism, and climate change, disproportionately affecting the developing world. India prioritises addressing these concerns and emphasises human-centric development through collaboration with Japan and other partners,” he further added.

While speaking to the Japanese newspaper, PM Modi also said that India is committed to representing the perspectives and priorities of the Global South at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima and as G20 chair he will aim to collaborate G7 and G20 to tackle global challenges like climate change, supply chain disruptions, economic recovery, energy instability, healthcare, food security and peace and security.