PM Modi Second-most Popular Leader Globally after Russian President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most popular leaders in the world with a 75% approval rating, according to World of Statistics, an aggregator of statistics on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

World’s leaders approval rating:🇷🇺 Vladimir Putin: 76%🇮🇳 Narendra Modi: 75% 🇨🇭 Alain Berset: 67% 🇲🇽 Andrés López: 63% 🇦🇺 Anthony Albanese: 55% 🇧🇷 Lula da Silva: 51% 🇮🇹 Giorgia Meloni: 46% 🇨🇦 Justin Trudeau: 42% 🇪🇸 Pedro Sánchez: 42% 🇺🇸 Joe Biden: 40% 🇧🇪 Alexander De… — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) August 23, 2023

PM Narendra Modi ranks second in the list with Russian President Vladimir Putin taking the top rank with 76%. The third in the list is Switzerland President Alain Berset who enjoys a 67% approval rate.

The ratings were released by the X user shortly after India became the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of the moon as Chandrayaan-3’s lander module made the soft landing on the lunar surface.

Mexican leader Andrés López Obrador has an approval rating of 63% followed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who has an approval rating of 55%.

Brazil’s Lula da Silva stands at 51% followed by his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni who holds a 46% approval rating.

Spain’s Pedro Sanxhez and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau share the same approval rating of 42% as both of them struggle domestically. Below them is US President Joe Biden with a 40% approval rating which does not bode well for him and his reelection bid.

His Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo also has an approval rating of 40%.

Irish leader Leo Varadkar from Ireland has an approval rating of 36%, and Sweden’s Ulf Kristersson stands at 35%. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland has an approval rating of 33%, while neighbouring nation Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany holds an approval rating of 32%.

Austria’s Karl Nehammer holds a 29% approval rating.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak seems to be struggling with an approval rating of 28% ahead of an election year, a statistic he shares with outgoing Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stands at 27%, an approval rating he shares with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Asian leaders Yoon Seok-youl of South Korea and Fumio Kishida of Japan share a 23% approval rating while Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic has an approval rating of 20%.