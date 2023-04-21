PM to Chair High-level Meet to Review Concerns of Indians Stuck in Sudan Amid 'Very Tense' Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high level meeting to review the situation relating to Indian citizens trapped in Sudan, people familiar with the developments said.

A separate report by CNN-News18 said that India is ready with a contingency plan to rescue citizens from crisis-hit Sudan. The external affairs minister S Jaishankar stopped over in New York on his way to Latin American countries on Thursday and discussed the situation in Sudan with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

People familiar with the developments told CNN-News18 that the government is making all efforts to coordinate the safety of Indian citizens stuck in Sudan.

Earlier on Thursday, the external affairs ministry spokesperson said that the Indian Embassy in Sudan falls under the “fighting zone" and advised the stranded Indian nationals to avoid visiting there saying that there are no officials present inside the building.

“We are in readiness. We are in close touch with our teams on the ground but it all depends on how long there is a ceasefire in fighting and safe locations available for evacuation… The situation on the ground continues to be very tense. Our focus is on ensuring the safety of the individuals. We are in touch with people through different channels,” Bagchi said during a press conference on Thursday.

Over 200 people have died and 2,000 have been injured since Saturday as armed forces chief General Abdel-Fattah Burhan and the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo fight to take control of the resource-rich African nation.

An Indian national Albert Augestine, who was working with the Sudan-based Dal Group Company, has died after being hit by a stray bullet in capital city Khartoum.

The situation is tense because the Sudanese military and the RSF are now deployed in full capacity in Khartoum and calls for ceasefire due to the festival of Eid has failed to deter the parties engaged in conflict.

(with inputs from Pallavi Ghosh and Shalinder Wangu)

(this is a developing story; more details are being added)

