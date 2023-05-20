CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Modi Kishida MeetFBI SnoopingPentagon LeaksZelensky at Arab SummitBarack Obama
Home » World » PM Modi Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Bust at Hiroshima Peace Park
2-MIN READ

PM Modi Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Bust at Hiroshima Peace Park

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 06:12 IST

Hiroshima, Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the Mahatma Gandhi bust at Hiroshima Peace Park. (Image: MEA/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the Mahatma Gandhi bust at Hiroshima Peace Park. (Image: MEA/Twitter)

Mahatma’s bust, a gift from India to the city of Hiroshima, is a befitting tribute to a city that symbolises humanity’s yearning for peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Mahatma Gandhi bust at Hiroshima Peace Park on Saturday ahead of the G-7 Summit.

Mahatma’s bust, a gift from India to the city of Hiroshima, is a befitting tribute to a city that symbolises humanity’s yearning for peace.

“A symbol of friendship and goodwill. PM Narendra Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, official Spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry.

On Friday, Modi arrived here on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders’ meeting during which he will exchange views with world leaders on global challenges and discuss ways to collectively address them.

The Prime Minister is in Hiroshima on the first leg of his three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to take part in over 40 engagements.

PM Modi today met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in the city of Hiroshima and discussed ways to enhance bilateral friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture.

PM Modi and Kishida discussed ways to synergise the efforts of respective G-7 and G-20 Presidencies, and the need to highlight the voice of the Global South.

They also exchanged views on contemporary regional developments and on deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Upon arrival in Japan, the prime minister was received by senior Japanese and Indian officials at the airport. He was warmly received by the Indian community when he reached his hotel.

The prime minister also interacted with children and members of the Indian community.

PM Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe, including food, fertiliser and energy security.

top videos

    He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit.

    The Prime Minister is also set to hold bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    Tags:
    1. G7
    2. hiroshima
    3. japan
    4. Mahatma Gandhi
    5. modi
    first published:May 20, 2023, 06:09 IST
    last updated:May 20, 2023, 06:12 IST