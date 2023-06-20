CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi US VisitUS ElectionAntony Blinken in ChinaBritish Airways TurbulenceJoe Biden
Home » World » PM Modi US Visit LIVE: PM Leaves for 3-Day Visit to America, Will Take Part in Mega Yoga Day Event

Live now

PM Modi US Visit LIVE: PM Leaves for 3-Day Visit to America, Will Take Part in Mega Yoga Day Event

PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: A day ago, the PM had thanked people from all walks of life, including the members of the US Congress, for sharing enthusiasm on his upcoming visit to America

Curated By: Pragati Pal & Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 07:21 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

PM Modi in America: This is Prime Minister Modi's sixth state visit to America but a first state visit that will dominated by signing of multiple defence agreements and MOUs. (File photo)
PM Modi in America: This is Prime Minister Modi's sixth state visit to America but a first state visit that will dominated by signing of multiple defence agreements and MOUs. (File photo)

PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today departed for a three-day official state visit to the United States. He is expected to land at the Andrews Air Force Base in Washington at 1.30 am Indian Standard Time on June 21. After the US trip, he will visit Egypt for two days.

PM Modi will is set to take part in International Yoga Day at the United Nations’ headquarters tomorrow, where delegates from 195 countries will perform asanas with the prime minister.

A day ago, the PM had thanked people from all walks of life, including the members of the US Congress, for sharing Read More

Read more

enthusiasm on his upcoming visit to America. “People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought leaders and others have been sharing their enthusiasm on my upcoming USA visit. I thank them for their kind words. Such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-USA relationship,” he tweeted.

This is Prime Minister Modi’s sixth state visit to America but a first state visit that will dominated by signing of multiple defence agreements and MOUs after the bilateral meeting.

The agenda for this visit encompasses a wide range of collaborations, including the transfer of advanced technology for jet engines, the drone deal and several other strategic deals. With a particular focus on the defence industry, experts and stakeholders are eagerly anticipating a substantial impetus to India’s atmanirbhar approach.

Latest News

TAGS