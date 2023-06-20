PM Modi US Visit LIVE: PM Leaves for 3-Day Visit to America, Will Take Part in Mega Yoga Day Event

Live now
Curated By: Pragati Pal & Sumedha Kirti
Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 07:21 IST
Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)
PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today departed for a three-day official state visit to the United States. He is expected to land at the Andrews Air Force Base in Washington at 1.30 am Indian Standard Time on June 21. After the US trip, he will visit Egypt for two days.
PM Modi will is set to take part in International Yoga Day at the United Nations’ headquarters tomorrow, where delegates from 195 countries will perform asanas with the prime minister.
A day ago, the PM had thanked people from all walks of life, including the members of the US Congress, for sharing Read More
This is Prime Minister Modi’s sixth state visit to America but a first state visit that will dominated by signing of multiple defence agreements and MOUs after the bilateral meeting.
The agenda for this visit encompasses a wide range of collaborations, including the transfer of advanced technology for jet engines, the drone deal and several other strategic deals. With a particular focus on the defence industry, experts and stakeholders are eagerly anticipating a substantial impetus to India’s atmanirbhar approach.