PM Modi Visits Egypt’s Al-Hakim Mosque, Shares Pics | Know All About Its Indian Connection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day tour to Egypt, visited the historic 11th-century Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. The mosque holds great significance for India as it was restored with the help of India’s Dawoodi Bohra community.

Modi was shown around the mosque by the Muslim clerics and also interacted with members of India’s Dawoodi Bohra community, who told them about the history of the place. He also shared pictures of his visit to the mosque on Twitter.

Honored to visit the historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. It's a profound testament to Egypt's rich heritage and culture. pic.twitter.com/4VgzkagHcB— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2023

The Bohra community, which is settled in India, originated from the Fatimids. They renovated the mosque from 1970 onwards and have been maintaining it since then.

Egypt’s Historic Al-Hakim Mosque

The Al-Hakim mosque is the fourth oldest mosque in Cairo and the second Fatimid mosque to be built in the city.

The mosque covers an area of 13,560 square metres, with the iconic central courtyard occupying 5,000 square metres.

The restoration of the historic Al-Hakim Mosque was completed about three months ago and the prime minister was seen appreciating the intricate carved inscriptions on the walls and doorways of the structure. It was built in 1012.

Why did PM Modi visit Al-Hakim Mosque?

Prime Minister Modi visited the Al-Hakim mosque as it has an Indian connection and it is a testament to the rich heritage and culture that India and Egypt share.

PM Modi also shares a special and close relationship with India’s Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community, which was involved in the restoration of the Al-Hakim mosque.

“The Prime Minister has a very close attachment to the Bohra community who have also been in Gujarat for many years and it will be an occasion for him to again visit a very important religious site for the Bohra community," India’s Ambassador to Egypt Ajit Gupte earlier said.

The historic Mosque has been named after Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah, the 16th Fatimid caliph and is an important religious and cultural site for the Dawoodi Bohra community.

(With PTI inputs)