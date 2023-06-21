PM Modi Welcomed at New York Hotel with "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Vande Mataram" Slogans | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a lively reception from the Indian diaspora on Tuesday at Hotel Lotte in New York, where he will be staying during his visit to the city.

The Indian diaspora cheered and waved flags as slogans like “Bharat Mata ki Jai" and “Vande Mataram" echoed through the hotel.

PM Modi, who arrived on a maiden state visit to the US, will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN Headquarters and hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden in Washington.

VIDEO | Indian diaspora members welcome PM Modi with 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chants at Lotte New York Palace hotel.

“Landed in New York City. Looking forward to the programmes here including interaction with thought leaders and the Yoga Day programme tomorrow, 21st June,” Modi tweeted.

The prime minister was received at the airport by Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj.

Prime Minister Modi received a rousing welcome upon his arrival here with Indian-American community members cheering him and raising slogans in his favour.

“It was the best moment of my life," said a member of the Indian diaspora who was part of the contingent to welcome PM Modi in New York.

"It was the best moment of my life," says a member of the Indian diaspora who was part of the contingent to welcome PM Modi in New York.

Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a state dinner on June 22. The visit includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

In his departure statement, Modi said this “special invitation” from President Biden and the First Lady for a state visit is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the democracies.

Nine years after Prime Minister Modi first proposed from the United Nations General Assembly podium to mark International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, the Indian leader will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day.

From New York, Modi will travel to Washington D.C. where he will hold talks with President Biden.

The prime minister noted that President Biden and he have had the opportunity to meet several times since his last official visit to the US in September 2021. “This visit will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership,” Modi said.

Modi said his discussions with President Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity).

The prime minister said he will also join President Biden and the First Lady for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries.

Noting that the US Congress has always provided strong bi-partisan support to India-US ties, Modi said that during his visit, he will address a joint session of the US Congress at the invitation of the Congressional leadership.

“Strong people-to-people linkages have been instrumental in developing the trust between our countries. I look forward to meeting the vibrant Indian-American community that represents the best of our societies,” he said.

Modi will also meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life.

The US is India’s largest trade partner in goods and services, and the two countries collaborate closely in the fields of science and technology, education, health, defence and security, the prime minister said.

Modi expressed confidence that his visit to the US will reinforce ties between the two countries based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom.

From the US, Modi will travel to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.