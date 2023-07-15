PM Modi's 'Productive' Visit Bolsters India-UAE Ties With Focus on Local Currency Trade, Education | Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a “productive" visit to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, where he met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to further deepen bilateral ties and announced a slew of new initiatives, including an agreement on trade settlement in local currencies and the establishment of an IIT Delhi campus in the Gulf country.

Here are some of the key highlights of PM Modi’s UAE Visit

Prime Minister Modi was greeted with a special gesture as he arrived at the airport in Abu Dhabi, where he was warmly welcomed by Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. On his fifth visit to the UAE, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome and was honored with a Guard of Honour. “Landed in Abu Dhabi. I look forward to the deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation," he tweeted. “Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today," he said.

Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the presidential palace, Qasr-Al-Watan, where the UAE President gave him a warm embrace. Children were seen waving the Indian tricolour as the Prime Minister inspected the guard of honour.

Prime Minister Modi held fruitful discussions with Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate of COP-28 UAE and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. During their meeting, PM Modi expressed India’s unwavering support for UAE’s presidency of COP-28 and emphasized India’s own initiatives and endeavors to combat climate change.

PM Modi enjoyed a special vegetarian menu at UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s lunch in Abu Dhabi. The banquet at the Qasr-al-Watan featured a harees and dates salad, locally sourced organic vegetables, grilled vegetables in masala sauce, black lentils, tandoori cauliflower, carrots, and seasonal fruit desserts. All dishes were prepared with vegetable oils and excluded dairy or egg products.

Prime Minister Modi and UAE President held a bilateral meeting with the UAE President and said India-UAE trade witnessed a 20 per cent increase since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement last year. “We have achieved $85 billion of trade and soon we will achieve the target of $100 billio," he said. “It is always gladdening to meet HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His energy and vision for development are admirable. We discussed the full range of India-UAE ties including ways to boost cultural and economic ties," Modi said on Twitter after the meeting.

India and the UAE reached an agreement to initiate trade settlement using their respective currencies. Both the sides agreed to connect the Indian Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the Instant Payment Platform (IPP) of the Gulf country. PM Modi welcomed the move and said, “This is a very important aspect of India-UAE cooperation. It paves the way for enhanced economic collaboration and will make international financial interactions simpler."

Modi said he always received the love of a brother from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “The manner in which ties between our countries have expanded, you have made a big contribution to that. Every person in India views you as a true friend," he told the UAE President.

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged that the UAE President’s leadership is overseeing the preparations for COP-28, which will take place in the UAE. Modi further confirmed his decision to participate in the conference, demonstrating his commitment to addressing global climate issues.

India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Education and Knowledge Department of Abu Dhabi to establish an IIT Delhi campus in the region. The campus, located in Abu Dhabi, will offer Master’s courses starting from January 2024, followed by Bachelor’s courses scheduled to begin from September next year. The PM welcomed the decision and said it “marks a significant stride in our educational internationalisation and is testament to India’s innovation prowess. Education is the bond that unites us, it’s the spark that ignites innovation. Together, we will leverage this power for mutual prosperity and global betterment."

Following the meeting, PM Modi thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality. “His energy and vision for development are admirable. We discussed the full range of India-UAE ties including ways to boost cultural and economic ties," tweeted PM Modi.

In his concluding remarks, PM Modi said, “Our nations are working together on so many issues aimed at making our planet better. I thank HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality."