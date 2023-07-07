PM Modi’s Speech at US Congress Now in VR, Speaker McCarthy’s Office Releases New Video

The office of the US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday released a new video from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to a joint meeting of Congress in virtual reality. The new video featured a 360° view from two VR cameras allowing viewers the chance to virtually “sit” next to McCarthy as he presided over the joint meeting from the rostrum.

It also allowed viewers to catch the highlights of PM Modi’s speech from the balcony of the US House chamber. The video also features a roaming shot of the Prime Minister walking down the centre aisle.

The VR perspective was first used when South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol addressed a joint Congress in April. These are part of Kevin McCarthy’s efforts to expand the floor of the US House to people who would be watching the events from their homes.

“As part of the re-opening of the Capitol under Speaker McCarthy, the public has been able to have greater access and visibility to the entire legislative process, including new angles during regular business in the chamber,” an aide to the US House Speaker was quoted as saying by Semafor.

“When I speak about India’s approach to the world, the United States occupies a special place. I know our relations are of great importance to all of you. Every member of this Congress has a deep interest in it,” PM Modi said in his speech, lauding the India-US partnership.

PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister and the third world leader to have addressed the joint session of the US Congress on more than one occasion.

“Democracy is one of our shared values. Throughout history one thing has been clear - democracy is a spirit that supports equality and dignity. Democracy is the idea that welcomes debate and discourse, a culture gives wings to thought and expression. India has had these values since times immemorial. India is the mother of democracy,” PM Modi said during his speech.

The Prime Minister’s visit is being seen as an important development in the bilateral relationship between India and the United States. The US needs India to counter Chinese assertiveness in South China Sea and American industries also need India to shift their supply chains from China to India.