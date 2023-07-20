PM Modi's US Visit Extremely Successful, Ties with India Stronger Than Ever: White House

The White House on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United States as “extremely successful and important," stating that America’s relationship with India is stronger than ever.

“The visit last month was extremely successful and important. The relationship with India is stronger than ever and, as you know, we announced a range of key deliverables, some of them are being implemented,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press conference. “We have remained very optimistic as it relates to our long-term future and relationship with India. And we believe that’s going to continue,” Jean-Pierre said.

Responding to another question on the I2U2 the new grouping that includes the US, India, Israel and the UAE she said this is already deepening those partnerships among four countries.

“Those four countries and beyond and evidenced by existing projects and initiatives. There is still a strong future with I2U2, and so we’re really excited about the prospects of that future and so just don’t have anything more to share beyond that,” she said.

This statement comes a few weeks after PM Modi and Biden affirmed a vision of India and the United States as among the closest partners in the world. In a joint statement, both leaders had said the India-U.S Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership is anchored in a new level of trust and mutual understanding and enriched by the warm bonds of family and friendship that inextricably link our countries together.

“Our cooperation will serve the global good as we work through a range of multilateral and regional groupings – particularly the Quad– to contribute toward a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific. No corner of human enterprise is untouched by the partnership between our two great countries, which spans the seas to the stars," the statement added.