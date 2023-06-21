PM Modi's US Visit Not About Russia or China, This Big Week is About Bilateral Ties: White House

A top White House on Tuesday underlined the importance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark trip to the United States saying that the State Visit is also not about Russia and China, “this big week" is about the India-US bilateral relationship.

Addressing a press conference, the White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said this visit is it is about improving the bilateral relationship on its own foundation.

“It’s not about forcing or coercing or trying to convince Prime Minister Modi or the Indian government to do something different. It’s about focusing on where we are in this relationship and making it more important, more robust, more cooperative going forward," Kirby was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Washington D.C. | This State visit is not about China or Russia, it is about improving the US-India bilateral relationship on its own foundation. It is not about forcing or coercing PM Modi or the Indian govt to do something different: John Kirby, NSC Coordinator for Strategic… pic.twitter.com/bd2zxbnr3u— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

Modi is on a four-day US visit at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a state dinner on June 22. The visit includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

The White House official said this is a “big week" here at the White House as President Biden and First Lady welcome the Prime Minister of India for an official State Visit and dinner.

“It’s only the third such state dinner and visit of this administration. This visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the US and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together," Kirby was quoted as saying by ANI.

“The visit will strengthen our two countries shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy and space," he added.

Furthermore, Kirby said the leaders of India and US will discuss ways to further expand educational exchanges and people-to-people ties as well as work to confront common challenges, from climate change to workforce development and health security.

India is a key and important partner for the United States, Kirby said while adding that “it’s safe to say that it is going to be the most defining relationship well into the future.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome as he arrived here on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US during which he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters and hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden in Washington.

From New York, Modi will travel to Washington D.C. where he will hold talks with President Biden.

The prime minister noted that President Biden and he have had the opportunity to meet several times since his last official visit to the US in September 2021. “This visit will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership,” Modi said in his departure statement.

Modi said his discussions with President Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity).

The prime minister said he will also join President Biden and the First Lady for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries. He will also meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life.

The US is India’s largest trade partner in goods and services, and the two countries collaborate closely in the fields of science and technology, education, health, defence and security, the prime minister said.

Modi expressed confidence that his visit to the US will reinforce ties between the two countries based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom.

From the US, Modi will travel to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.