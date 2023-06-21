PM Modi's US Visit to Showcase Depth of India-US Relationship: Dhruva Jaishankar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first State Visit to the United States is significant as it showcases how broad the relationship has become between the two countries, said Dhruva Jaishankar, Executive Director, Observer Research Foundation (ORF) America.

“It is the first state visit of PM Modi to the United States. The significance of this visit will be to showcase how broad the relationship is and how India and the US are discussing almost every big issue today," ​ORF’s Dhruva told ANI.

“Hopefully, we will see some forward movement in defence co-production and defence trade in some critical areas that are very vital to Indian national security," he added.

Dhruva’s remarks came as Modi arrived on Tuesday on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US during which he will lead the celebrations of the International Yoga Day at the UN Headquarters and hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden in Washington.

The executive director of the prominent think tank said India and the US have similar concerns about China’s rise and have been on the receiving end of Chinese aggression and are concerned about Chinese aggression.

“That is obviously getting the Indian-US to cooperate more closely together. A lot of the cooperation between Indian-US is happening regardless of China," he added.

PM Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a state dinner on June 22. The visit includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

In his departure statement, Modi said this “special invitation” from President Biden and the First Lady for a state visit is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the democracies.

A top White House official on Tuesday underlined the importance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark trip to the United States saying that the State Visit is also not about Russia and China, “this big week" is about the India-US bilateral relationship.

Speaking at a press conference, John Kirby, the White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, clarified that the visit aims to enhance the bilateral relationship on its own foundation.

“It’s not about forcing or coercing or trying to convince Prime Minister Modi or the Indian government to do something different. It’s about focusing on where we are in this relationship and making it more important, more robust, more cooperative going forward," Kirby was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The White House official said this is a “big week" here at the White House as President Biden and First Lady welcome the Prime Minister of India for an official State Visit and dinner.

“It’s only the third such state dinner and visit of this administration. This visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the US and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together," Kirby was quoted as saying by ANI.

“The visit will strengthen our two countries shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy and space," he added.