PM Modi in Papua New Guinea LIVE: PM Called 'Leader of Global South'; His Jacket Made of Waste Stuns Leaders

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a summit with Pacific Island leaders in Papua New Guinea on Monday, with the U.S. Secretary of State scheduled to also meet the leaders later in the day and sign a defence agreement with Papua New Guinea.

In his opening remarks to the summit, PNG Prime Minister James Marape said India was the leader of the Global South, a term used to refer to some low and middle income countries, adding “our people have been left behind”.

Modi told the 14 leaders of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation that India would be a reliable partner to small island states amid difficulties caused by supply chain disruptions and climate change. India was committed to a free and open Indo Pacific, he said.