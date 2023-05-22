CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » PM Modi in Papua New Guinea LIVE: PM Called 'Leader of Global South'; His Jacket Made of Waste Stuns Leaders

Live now

PM Modi in Papua New Guinea LIVE Updates: PM Modi will depart Papua New Guinea later in the day for Australia before heading home

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 09:03 IST

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

PM Modi at the FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea with fellow FIPIC leaders. (Image/ Twitter @narendramodi)

PM Modi in Papua New Guinea LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, landed in Papua New Guinea’s capital Port Moresby, on Sunday, on his maiden visit to the nation. Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the island nation, hosted the key FIPIC summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties.

PM Modi started off Monday in Papua New Guinea with a conversation with Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae at the historic Government House. He also held talks with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape separately and stressed on Read More

Key Events
May 22, 2023 08:31 IST

Modi, Blinken Meet Pacific Island Leaders in Papua New Guinea

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a summit with Pacific Island leaders in Papua New Guinea on Monday, with the U.S. Secretary of State scheduled to also meet the leaders later in the day and sign a defence agreement with Papua New Guinea.

In his opening remarks to the summit, PNG Prime Minister James Marape said India was the leader of the Global South, a term used to refer to some low and middle income countries, adding “our people have been left behind”.

Modi told the 14 leaders of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation that India would be a reliable partner to small island states amid difficulties caused by supply chain disruptions and climate change. India was committed to a free and open Indo Pacific, he said.

May 22, 2023 08:21 IST

‘You Are Leader of the Global South’: Papua New Guinea Leader Marape Tells PM Modi

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on Monday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he is the leader of the Global South and Pacific Island nations will rally behind India’s leadership at global forums while addressing the FIPIC Summit.

“We are victims of global powerplay. You (PM Modi) are the leader of Global South. We will rally behind your (India) leadership at global forums,” Marape was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. READ MORE

May 22, 2023 08:21 IST

India Stands as Reliable Partner for Pacific Island Nations, Says PM Modi at FIPIC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is proud to be a development partner of the Indo-Pacific island nations while addressing the third edition of the India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

He said the Pacific Island nations can count on India as a reliable partner and New Delhi remains ready to share its experiences and capabilities with the Pacific island nations.

“India is proud to be your development partner. You can count on India as a reliable partner. We are ready to share our experiences and capabilities with you without hesitation. We believe in multilateralism and support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. READ MORE

May 22, 2023 08:19 IST

When PM Modi Surprised And Inspired Leaders of Pacific Island Countries

Climate change is a pressing concern for the Pacific Island countries. So when PM Modi informed them that the jacket he is wearing was made of recycled plastic bottles, they were surprised as well as inspired to see PM Modi’s dedication to climate change mitigation in action.

May 22, 2023 08:12 IST

Honoured To Host Indian Prime Minister: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit to Australia

“I am honoured to host Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year. Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision. As friends and partners, the relationship between our countries has never been closer. I look forward to celebrating Australia’s vibrant Indian community with Prime Minister Modi in Sydney,” said Australian PM Anthony Albanese on PM Modi Visit to Australia.

May 22, 2023 08:09 IST

PM Modi Thanks Governor of the West New Britain Province, Linguist for Translating Book 'Thirukkural' in Tok Pisin

“I would like to commend @pngsasi, Governor of the West New Britain Province and Mrs. Subha Sasindran for their effort to translate the Thirukkural in Tok Pisin. Governor Sasindran has done his schooling in Tamil while Mrs. Subha Sasindran is a respected linguist,” tweeted PM Modi.

May 22, 2023 08:04 IST

PM Modi Releases Tok Pisin Translation of Book 'Thirukkural' in Papua New Guinea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the Tok Pisin translation of the book ‘Thirukkural’, in Papua New Guinea

May 22, 2023 08:03 IST

PM Modi 3-Nation Tour LIVE: PM Modi Co-Chairs 3rd FIPIC Summit with PNG Counterpart James Marape

Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chairs the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit with James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea

14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) are participating in the summit.

PM Modi 3-Nation Tour LIVE: PM Modi Co-Chairs 3rd FIPIC Summit with PNG Counterpart James Marape

May 22, 2023 08:01 IST

PM Modi 3-Nation Tour LIVE: History Of Colonisation Holds Nations of Global South Together, Says PNG PM James Marape

We all come from a shared history. A history of being colonised. History that holds the nations of Global South together. I thank you (PM Modi) for assuring me in the bilateral meeting that as you host G20 this year you will advocate on issues that relate to the Global South: James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea at the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit.

May 22, 2023 07:58 IST

PM Modi 3-Nation Tour LIVE: Island Nations Large Ocean Countries For India, Says PM Modi

“For me, you are large ocean countries and not small island states,” says PM Narendra Modi at the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit
May 22, 2023 07:56 IST

PM Modi 3-Nation Tour LIVE: Impact of Covid Pandemic Most on Countries of Global South, Says PM Modi

“The impact of the Covid pandemic was most on the countries of the Global South. Challenges related to climate change, natural disasters, hunger, poverty and health were already there, now new problems are arising…I am happy that India stood by its friendly Pacific Island countries in times of difficulty,” PM Narendra Modi at the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit.

May 22, 2023 07:51 IST

PM Modi, Papua New Guinea Counterpart James Marape Hold Bilateral Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Papua New Guinea counterpart held a bilateral on Monday in Port Moresby and discussed cooperation in Commerce, technology, and healthcare as well as in addressing climate change.

“Synergising India-Papua New Guinea relations. PM @narendramodi held a fruitful bilateral meeting with PM James Marape. PM Modi expressed his appreciation to PM Marape for co-hosting the FIPIC III Summit in Port Moresby,” the Ministry of External Affairs official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on Twitter.

Calling the talks productive, Prime Minister Modi said that they covered the full range of bilateral relations between India and Papua New Guinea.

May 22, 2023 07:50 IST

PM Modi Holds Talks with Papua New Guinea Governor-General Bob Dadae

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Papua New Guinea Governor-General Bob Dadae on Monday hours after arriving here on his maiden visit during which he will host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties.

Modi also visited the APEC House on the shores of Ela Beach here on Monday and was welcomed by Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted a photo of PM Modi shaking hands with his Papua New Guinea counterpart and said, “PM Narendra Modi arrives at the iconic APEC House located on the shores of Ela Beach in Port Moresby. Warmly welcomed by PM James Marape.” “The two leaders will co-host the FIPIC III Summit, fostering regional cooperation,” he said on Twitter.

May 22, 2023 07:48 IST

Modi, Blinken to Meet Pacific Island Leaders in Papua New Guinea

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken have arrived in Papua New Guinea ahead of meetings with Pacific Island leaders to discuss trade, climate change and regional security on Monday. Modi, who was met at the airport on Sunday evening by PNG Prime Minister James Marape, held a bilateral meeting on Monday morning, before hosting a regional summit with 14 Pacific Island leaders.

Blinken is expected to sign a Defence Cooperation Agreement between the United States and PNG, and also hold a Pacific Island leaders meeting in the afternoon.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa, Vanuatu Prime Minister Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau, and New Caledonia President Louis Mapou were among the Pacific island leaders to arrive on Sunday. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australia’s Pacific Minister Pat Conroy will also join the meetings.

May 22, 2023 07:45 IST

PM Modi 3-Nation Tour LIVE: India Considers Its Responsibility to Convey Concerns of Global South Through G20, Says PM Modi

“India considers it its responsibility to convey the concerns of the Global South, their expectations and their aspirations to the world through the G20. This was my effort in the last two days at the G7 summit as well,” said PM Narendra Modi at the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit.

May 22, 2023 07:43 IST

PM Modi 3-Nation Tour LIVE: 14 Pacific Island Countries Attend 3rd FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea

The leaders of the 14 Pacific Island Countries (PIC), along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pose for a photograph at the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit, in Papua New Guinea

May 22, 2023 07:38 IST

PM Modi 3-Nation Tour LIVE: Those Whom We Trusted, Didn't Stand With Us When Needed, Says PM Modi at FIPIC Summit

“Today we are seeing disruption in the supply chain of fuel, food, fertilizer and pharma. Those whom we trusted, didn’t stand with us when needed…,” says PM Modi at the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit, in Papua New Guinea

May 22, 2023 07:36 IST

PM Modi 3-Nation Tour LIVE: Can Count on India As Reliable Partner, Says PM Modi at FIPIC Summit

“India is proud to be your development partner. You can count on India as a reliable partner. We are ready to share our experiences and capabilities with you without hesitation. We believe in multilateralism and support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” PM Narendra Modi at the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit.

May 22, 2023 07:34 IST

PM Modi 3-Nation Tour LIVE: 'This is a Very Special Gesture', PM Modi After Warm Welcome in Papua New Guinea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said, “Reached Papua New Guinea. I am thankful to PM James Marape for coming to the airport and welcoming me. This is a very special gesture which I will always remember. I look forward to boosting India’s ties with this great nation during my visit.”

May 22, 2023 07:34 IST

PM Modi 3-Nation Tour LIVE: Who All Are Attending The FIPIC III Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister James Marape are co-hosting the third summit of the Forum for India Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on Monday. The FIPIC Summit is witnessing the participation of leaders from 14 countries, a rare occurrence due to connectivity and other logistical challenges.

The participating countries include Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, the Republic of Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

strengthening the partnership between the two countries across multiple sectors.

PM Narendra Modi and his Papua New Guinea counterpart PM James Marape also co-hosted the FIPIC III Summit, fostering regional cooperation.

According to External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, discussions between the two prime ministers covered a range of issues, including strengthening partnerships in multiple sectors, climate action as well as promoting people-to-people ties.

FIPIC was launched during Modi’s visit to Fiji in 2014. The summit will take place at a time when China is making efforts to enhance its military and diplomatic influence in the region.

The Indian prime minister arrived here on Sunday evening from Japan where he attended the summit of the G7 advanced economies and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

His visit to Papua New Guinea on the second leg of his three-nation tour is the first ever by any Indian prime minister. He was received at the airport by Prime Minister James Marape who touched his feet as a mark of respect.

Normally Papua New Guinea doesn’t give a ceremonial welcome to any leader coming after sunset. But a special exception was made for Prime Minister Modi and a ceremonial welcome was accorded to him.

The FIPIC Summit will see participation from leaders of 14 countries. Normally all of them rarely converge together due to connectivity and other issues, sources said.

FIPIC includes Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, the Republic of Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu

PM Modi will depart Papua New Guinea later in the day for Australia before heading home.

Latest News

