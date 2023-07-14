PM Modi to Attend Bastille Day Military Parade as Guest of Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the prestigious recognition of being the Guest of Honour at the 2023 Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. He will attend the event with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday morning (local time).

Bastille Day is a national holiday in France. It celebrates the actions undertaken by a group of French revolutionaries, who angered at the mistreatment of French citizens by the monarchy, stormed into the Bastille prison, setting prisoners free and grabbing weapons. This was one of the key events of the French Revolution and is often seen as a precursor to it.

The events of July 14, 1789 occurred two days after the French people began the French Revolution. The Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen, which serves as a constitution and proclaims the rights of French citizens, was also an outcome of the breaking of the Bastille prison and the French Revolution of 1789. The French call it “Fête Nationale” and more commonly “le quatorze juillet”.

This year’s Bastille Day celebrations will feature an Indian contingent at the Bastille Day military parade. All three components of the Indian Armed Forces will feature in Wednesday’s parade in France.

As the Indian Army soldiers march down the iconic Champs-Elysees avenue with their French counterparts, the Indian Air Force’s Rafale fighter jets, purchased from French manufacturer of military aircraft and business jets Dassault Aviation, will also feature and will participate in the fly-past over the renowned Arc de Triomphe.

The military parade which is held on Bastille Day is one of the oldest and largest regular military parades in Europe held on the Champs-Élysées in Paris in front of the French president and his guests.

Prime Minister Modi’s two-day visit is aimed at strengthening the defence as well trade and people-to-people ties between India and France. Defence collaboration will only become stronger between India and France as India said it intends to order 26 more Rafale jets as well as another three Scorpene-class submarines, with the price and other terms still being worked out.

“This closeness is not limited to just the leaders of two countries, it is in fact a reflection of the unwavering friendship between India and France,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron to enhance cooperation across space, trade and investment and is scheduled to meet prominent French citizens, attend a CEO forum featuring French business leaders and also attend the grand banquet dinner at the iconic Louvre in Paris.