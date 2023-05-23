PM Modi in Australia LIVE: PM Meets Top CEOs of Country, To Address Indian Diaspora Later

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 07:57 IST
Sydney, Australia
PM Modi In Australia LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, arrived in Australia for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour. PM Modi is visiting Australia from May 22-24 as a guest of the Australian Government, and during his three-day stay, he is scheduled to hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and attend a community event to celebrate the country’s dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora.
Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community upon landing in Sydney. This is the Indian PM’s second visit to Read More
Monday’s meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins in Papua New Guinea was special for many reasons.
According to sources, Hipkins had scheduled his visit to PNG to meet United States President Joe Biden and PM Modi. When Biden cancelled his visit, there were doubts whether Hipkins would come to PNG only to meet PM Modi.
However, according to sources, Hipkins said he wanted to meet Modi and specially flew down to PNG. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with The Australian newspaper, said that he wants to take India’s relationship with Australia to the “next level”.
PM Modi reached Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. Modi is visiting Australia from May 22-24 as a guest of the Australian Government. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he wants India and Australia to push to realise the “true potential” of closer defence and security ties.
PM Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. He will also attend a community event to celebrate the country’s Indian diaspora.
In an exclusive interview with The Australian, the PM said, “ The high degree of mutual trust between us has naturally translated into greater cooperation on defence and security matters.” READ MORE
Eyeing to bolster India’s footprint in the Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday showcased New Delhi as a “reliable” partner of the Pacific island nations as he said those considered trustworthy were “not standing by” the region in times of need, in what is being seen as an oblique reference to China.
A friend in need is a friend indeed, Modi told top leaders of 14 Pacific Island nations at a summit, assuring that India is ready to share its capabilities and experiences with the region “without any hesitation” and that “we are with you in every way.” At the FIPIC (Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation) summit, Modi also unveiled for the region a 12-point development programme in areas of healthcare, cyberspace, clean energy, water and small and medium enterprises.
Referring to adverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic and other global developments, Modi said India stood by the Pacific Island nations in the challenging time and conveyed to them that they can rely on New Delhi as it respects their priorities and its approach for cooperation is based on human values.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Australia understands India’s position when it comes to the ongoing war in Ukraine. “An advantage of being good friends is that we can discuss freely and appreciate each other’s viewpoint. Australia understands India’s position and it does not impact our bilateral relationship,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by the Australian.
Speaking to Cameron Stewart of The Australian in an exclusive interview, PM Modi said the evolving India and Australia relationship will also entail deeper defence ties in order to create an “open and free” Indo-Pacific. “The Indo-Pacific faces a number of challenges such as climate change, natural disasters, terrorism, security of the sea lanes of communication, piracy, illegal fishing among others,” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by the Australian. READ MORE
“Fossil fuel sector has only limited time to run and it must be replaced with a fuel which causes no harm and can do everything which coal and gas can do. That is something that PM that clearly a global champion on and I found the PM to be the global govt partner of the global industry partner to promote green hydrogen across the world…,” said Dr Andrew Forrest, Executive Chairman of Fortescue Future Industries, after his meeting with PM Modi in Sydney, Australia.
PM Narendra Modi interacts with Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting, in Sydney, Australia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Paul Schroder, CEO of Australian Super, in Sydney.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Dr Andrew Forrest, Executive Chairman of Fortescue Future Industries, in Sydney.
PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Australia.
PM is slated to hold bilateral talks with his Australian Counterpart Anthony Albanese and discuss India-Australia bilateral trade, people-to-people exchange, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Besides, some unsavoury issues like the recent surge of Khalistani separatists and various Hindu temples being targeted may also come for the discussion.
PM is also scheduled to address a large Indian Diaspora in Sydney where he will be also joined by the Australian PM Albanese.
Modi itinerary: (IST)
· 5:30 am – Meeting with CEOs
· 7:30 am – Interaction with select Australian personalities
· 1:30 pm – Community Event (Indian diaspora)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that since his last visit, the bilateral relationship has been “fundamentally transformed” by annual summits, an economic cooperation and trade agreement, and the elevation of relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
“We have progressed significantly in the areas of defence, security, investment, education, water, climate change and renewable energy, sports, science, health, culture, among others,” Modi told “The Australian” newspaper.
“Our people-to-people contacts remain a strong pillar of our partnership. The Indian diaspora in Australia has increased over the past years,” he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejected the suggestion that the bilateral relations would be harmed by India’s “refusal” to criticise Russia as Australia has been high critical of the country over its war with Ukraine.
“An advantage of being good friends is that we can discuss freely and appreciate each other’s viewpoint. Australia understands India’s position and it does not impact our bilateral relationship,” Modi said in an interview to “The Australian” newspaper.
He hoped the visit would allow both countries to identify new areas of cooperation, ranging from new technology, clean energy, critical minerals, mining, cyber space, building resilient supply chains to movement of skilled professionals, according to the interview.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he wants the two countries to push to realise the true potential of closer defence and security ties amid increasing defence links between the two countries recently.
“As two democracies, India and Australia have shared interests in a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. There is alignment of our strategic viewpoints,” he said in an interview to “The Australian” newspaper.
“The high degree of mutual trust between us has naturally translated into greater cooperation on defence and security matters. Our navies are participating in joint naval exercises,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Indo-Pacific region faces a number of challenges such as climate change, terrorism, security of sea lanes of communication and piracy, and asserted that India believes they can be addressed only through shared efforts. In an interview to “The Australian” newspaper, he said he wants to take the relationship with Australia to the “next level”, including closer defence and security ties to help ensure an “open and free” Indo-Pacific.
“I am not a person who gets satisfied easily,” he was quoted by the newspaper as saying.
“I have seen that Prime Minister Albanese is the same. I am confident that when we are together again in Sydney, we will get the opportunity to explore how we can take our relations to the next level, identify new areas of complementariness and can expand our co-operation,” he added.
Describing the relationship between India and Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the high degree of mutual trust between the two nations has naturally translated into greater cooperation over time, especially on defence and security matters.
In an exclusive interview with ‘The Australian’ newspaper, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he wants to elevate relations with Australia to the “next level,” which would entail deeper defence ties to support the creation of an “open and free” Indo-Pacific.
“The Indo-Pacific faces a number of challenges such as climate change, natural disasters, terrorism, security of the sea lanes of communication, piracy, illegal fishing among others,” PM Modi told Cameron Stewart in an exclusive interview.
“PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and meet Governor General David Hurley. He will also meet leading CEOs and address the Indian community here. Australian PM Anthony Albanese will also host a dinner for PM Modi.” Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said informing about PM Modi’s schedule.
Ahead of Modi’s arrival, Prime Minister Albanese said in a statement, “I am honoured to host Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year.”
“Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision,” he said, amidst China’s aggressive behaviour in the region as well as its efforts to expand its influence.
Prime Minister Modi has also said that he was looking forward to his meeting with Albanese on May 24.
Briefing the media, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that all issues of bilateral engagement, including the issues which pertain to harmony in society, and the safety and security of the two societies would be discussed.
“It is not correct for me to prejudge what would be discussed between the two leaders,” he said in response to a question on pro-Khalistan activities in Australia.
During the visit, the Prime Ministers will attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia’s dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, “a core part of our multicultural community”, the Australian government said in a statement.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2016 census, 619,164 people in Australia declared that they were of ethnic Indian ancestry. This comprises 2.8 per cent of the Australian population. Among those, 592,000 were born in India. Prime Minister Modi last visited Australia in 2014.
Modi arrived in Sydney from Papua New Guinea, where he held talks with his counterpart James Marape and took stock of their bilateral relations. He also discussed ways to further augment cooperation in areas like commerce, technology, healthcare and climate change.
The two leaders co-hosted the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit on Monday, fostering regional cooperation.
During the summit on Monday, PM Modi unveiled a 12-point development plan for the Pacific Island nations in a range of areas including healthcare, renewable energy and cyber-security as he announced that India is ready to share its capabilities with the region “without any hesitation”.
Modi began his three-nation tour on Friday from Japan where he attended three sessions at the G7 summit following an invitation by Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.
Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese also attended the 3rd in-person Quad Summit in Hiroshima.
The Quad meeting was moved to the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima after US President Biden postponed his trip to Australia to return to Washington, amid ongoing negotiations over raising the US debt limit.
(With PTI Inputs)