PM Modi in Australia Updates: Modi, Albanese Discuss Temple Attacks; Australian PM Invited for Cricket World Cup in India

PM Modi In Australia LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, held ‘wide-ranging’ talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Wednesday, focusing on boosting overall bilateral ties including in areas of trade and investment, defence and renewable energy.

In a joint press briefing later, Prime Minister Modi said both leaders had constructive discussions on strengthening India- Australia strategic cooperation in the sectors of mining and critical minerals. he said that both countries have decided to set up a task force on green hydrogen.

“This is our sixth meeting in the past year. This reflects the depth of our comprehensive relations and the maturity of our ties. In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T20 mode," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements with his Australian counterpart.

“We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between the India-Australia relationship by their action or thoughts. PM Albanese assured me once again today that he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also," he said.

Before the commencement of the bilateral meeting, the Indian Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney.

PM Modi and Australian Counterpart Albanese’s Joint Press Brief | Top Points

PM Modi said that in his meeting with PM Albanese, both leaders talked about taking Australia, and India’s comprehensive strategic partnership to greater heights in the next decade.

‘We had detailed discussions of the scope of the corporation in new areas. Last year, the India-Australia Economic Corporation and trade agreement came into effect. Today, we have decided to focus on a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement. this will further strengthen our economic partnership and open up new avenues for cooperation," he said.

He further informed that he has invited PM Anthony Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup this year. “At that time, you will also get to see the grand Diwali celebration in India," he added.

Speaking at the press briefing, Australian PM Anthony Albanese said that during the bilateral meeting today, both leaders reiterated their shared ambition for an early conclusion of the Australia- India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement later this year.

“I am also pleased to announce the establishment of a new Australian Consulate General in Bengaluru which will help connect Australian businesses to India’s booming digital and innovation ecosystem," Albanese added.

Highlights From Modi-Albanese Meeting

▶The talks took place a day after PM Modi addressed the Indian community at a rally in Sydney that was also attended by Albanese.

▶Boosting economic cooperation is one of the major areas of talks.

▶Last year, India and Australia finalised the Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (ECTA) and it came into force in December last. The two sides are now working on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

▶Earlier, officials said the two prime ministers will also deliberate on the situation in the Indo-Pacific. “Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision," Albanese said on Monday.

▶Modi and Albanese also discussed ways to strengthen people-to-people links, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation.

▶In June 2020, India and Australia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support.

▶The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) allows the militaries of the two countries to use each other’s bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, besides facilitating the scaling up of overall defence cooperation.

▶In August last year, four Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets and two C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force joined a 17-nation air combat exercise in Australia.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Australia from May 22-24 as a guest of the Australian Government.

Modi arrived in Sydney from Papua New Guinea, where he held talks with his counterpart James Marape and took stock of their bilateral relations. He also discussed ways to further augment cooperation in areas like commerce, technology, healthcare and climate change.

Modi began his three-nation tour on Friday from Japan where he attended three sessions at the G7 summit following an invitation by Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese also attended the 3rd in-person Quad Summit in Hiroshima.