Narendra Modi Japan Visit LIVE: Before G7, PM Holds Talks with Kishida, Unveils Mahatma's Bust

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 08:08 IST
Hiroshima, Japan
PM Modi at G7 Summit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, May 20, held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, focusing on need to highlight the voice of Global South. They also discussed ways to synergise efforts under G-7 and G-20 presidencies to deal with various global challenges.
The talks took place on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies in Hiroshima. While India is presently holding the presidency of the G20 grouping, Japan is the chair of G.
Leaders of the United Nations, the International Energy Agency, the International Monetary Fund, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the World Bank, the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization are also invited.
The G7 countries’ share of global economic activity has shrunk to about 30% from roughly 50% four decades ago. Developing economies such as China, India and Brazil have made huge gains, raising questions about the G7′s relevance and its role in leading a world economy that’s increasingly reliant on growth in less wealthy nations.
This year, the leaders of Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam are invited, as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stresses the importance of reaching out to developing countries in the so-called Global South and US allies and partners.
The leaders discuss a wide range of issues, including economic policy, security, climate change, energy and gender.
The first summit was in 1975, when France hosted what was then a Group of Six meeting to discuss tackling a recession that followed an Arab oil embargo. Canada became the seventh member a year later. Russia joined to form the G8 in 1998 but was expelled after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.
The Group of Seven is an informal group of leading industrialized nations. It consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
This year is Japan’s turn to host, but the presidency of G7 summits revolves among the seven members. Two representatives of the European Union also join.
The talks took place on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies in Hiroshima. While India is presently holding the presidency of the G20 grouping, Japan is the chair of G7.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described the talks between Modi and Kishida as “warm” and “productive”. “PM @narendramodi and PM @kishida230 of Japan held warm and productive talks,” Bagchi said on Twitter.
“Discussed ways to synergise efforts of respective G-7 and G-20 Presidencies, and the need to highlight the voice of Global South. Also exchanged views on contemporary regional developments and on deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.
PM Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders’ meeting. The prime minister arrived in Hiroshima on the first leg of his three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to take part in over 40 engagements.
“Landed in Hiroshima to join the G7 Summit proceedings. Will also be having bilateral meetings with various world leaders,” Modi had tweeted on Friday.
Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe, including food, fertiliser and energy security.
Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit. The G-7 bloc comprises Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.
From Japan, he will travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea where he will host the third summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22 jointly with Prime Minister James Marape.
In the third and final leg of the trip, Modi will visit Australia from May 22 to 24.
The Quad summit was originally scheduled to be held in Sydney but it will now take place in Hiroshima as US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Australia to focus on crucial debt-ceiling talks in Washington.
The Quad leaders from the US, India, Australia and Japan will discuss how they can deepen their cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, high-quality infrastructure, global health, climate change, maritime domain awareness, and other issues that matter to the people of the Indo-Pacific, according to the White House.
Modi’s visit to Papua New Guinea will be the first ever by any Indian prime minister.
(With inputs from PTI)