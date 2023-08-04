Poll Bells Toll for Pakistan as PM Shehbaz to Dissolve Assembly on August 9

The Pakistan National Assembly (NA) will be dissolved on August 9, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday. The assembly will be dissolved three days before it was scheduled to end, news agency the Dawn said in a report.

The information was shared during a dinner reception which was hosted for the ruling party’s allies at his house. This means the elections will be held within 90 days.

Since it is a premature dissolution, the elections must be held within 90 days, the news outlet reported citing the Constitution of Pakistan. In normal cases, when the assembly completes its tenure elections are held in 60 days.

Shehbaz said during the dinner reception that his party, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N), finalised consultations within the party and a final discussion will be held on Friday. The final discussions will be held over the period of the entire weekend.

A meeting of the allies to discuss the caretaker set-up will also be held virtually over the weekend.

Shehbaz claimed that he and his allies led Pakistan through an economic crisis with a 13% increase in revenue collection and added 1.3 million new taxpayers to the tax net.

However, there are hurdles Pakistan has to cross before holding elections. The country remains deeply polarised and in a deep economic crisis. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) says its partymen are being jailed and arrested which will affect their electoral chances.

Imran Khan, Shehbaz’s predecessor, continues to claim that a witch hunt is launched targeting him and every PTI member by the ruling party.

The several cases pending against him also has the potential to cause chaos and disturbance once the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declares the election dates.

Pakistan is also facing a fresh wave of terror as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) or Pakistan Taliban found a fresh source of energy following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. This also means more security risks and possible roadblocks in the path of free, fair and peaceful elections.