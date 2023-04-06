'Sex is One of the Beautiful Things Given by God': Pope Francis in Documentary

Pope Francis has praised the virtues of sex in a documentary and described it as “one of the most beautiful things" that God has given to humans.

The 86-year-old pontiff made the remark in the Disney+ production “The Pope Answers", which captures a meeting he had last year in Rome with 10 people in their early 20s.

Pope Francis was questioned by them on a variety of topics, including LGBT rights, abortion, porn industry, sex, faith and sex abuse within the Catholic Church. The Pope is met with an array of blunt questions and challenges, tearful personal stories and frank affirmations.

The documentary captures a meeting in Rome between ten young Spanish speakers from around the globe and the leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics.

“Sex is one of the beautiful things that God has given to the human person," he said in the documentary.

“To express yourself sexually is a richness. So anything that detracts from real sexual expression lessens you and depletes this richness," he said referring to masturbation.

“Do you know Tinder?" asks Celia, one of the participants, in one of the milder questions of the four-hour session.

He was also asked whether he knew what a “non-binary person" is and replied affirmatively. He repeated that LGBT people must be welcomed by the Catholic Church.

“All persons are the children of God, all persons. God does not reject anybody, God is a father. And I have no right to expel anyone from the Church," the Pope said.

On abortion, Pope said that priests should be “merciful" towards women who have terminated a pregnancy, but added that the practice remains unacceptable.

“It good to call things by their name. It is one thing to accompany the person who had one (abortion), quite another to justify the act," he said.

He engages with the many questions posed by the youths aged 20 to 25, a mix of Catholics, atheists and Muslims from diverse backgrounds.

The film was released during Holy Week, the most important event in the Christian calendar, and just days after the pope was hospitalised for three nights with bronchitis.

The goal was to “see one of the most influential people on the planet in dialogue with a group of young people whose lifestyle sometimes clashes head-on with the principles of the Church", said Marius Sanchez, who co-directed the film with fellow Spaniard Jordi Evole.

