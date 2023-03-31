Pope Francis Spends Second Night ‘Serenely’ in Rome Hospital

The Vatican said Pope Francis spent his second night in the hospital in Rome ‘serenely’. Pope Francis received antibiotics intravenously to treat bronchitis.

An official from the Vatican said an update on the Pope’s hospitalisation would be made later, according to the Associated Press. He remains hospitalised at the Gemelli Polyclinic. He was taken there on Wednesday after he completed his weekly public audience in St Peter’s Square.

Pope Francis complained of difficult breathing in the previous days. Later, Vatican and hospital officials said Francis has bronchitis, contracted through an infection. They further added that his health condition has improved after he was administered antibiotics.

His hospitalisation came four days ahead of Palm Sunday which marks the beginning of the Holy Week. The Pope had stopped celebrating Mass at major Catholic Church holy days due to his chronic knee problem but presided at the ceremonies and delivered homilies, the Associated Press said.

The Vatican is yet to share a date on Pope Francis’ release but on Thursday, citing the pace of his recovery, the Vatican said “he could be discharged in the next few days.”

It remains unclear whether Pope Francis would be able to preside over, or attend, Holy Week observances even if he is back in the Vatican.

During the Holy Week, Pope Francis will have to preside over the stamina-taxing late night Way of the Cross procession marked by prayers on Good Friday at the Colosseum in Rome and Easter Mass on April 9. He also has to deliver a long papal speech from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

The report by the Associated Press said that Pope Francis at times appeared visibly in pain when he moved about and was helped by aides during Wednesday’s hour-long public audience.

Read all the Latest News here