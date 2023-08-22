Pornhub Changes Name, Rebrands Itself as ‘Aylo’

Pornhub Changes Name to Aylo: MindGeek, which owns adult content website Pornhub and other adult entertainment websites will soon rebrand itself to Aylo. MindGeek told the New York Post that the rebrand represents the “need for a fresh start”.

MindGeek was taken over by private equity company Ethical Capital Partners in March 2023, months after MindGeek CEO Feras Antoon and COO David Tassillo stepped down from the company in 2022.

“The decision to rebrand the company as Aylo, comes in response to the need for a fresh start and a renewed commitment to innovation, diverse and inclusive adult content, and trust and safety,” MindGeek told the the New York Post.

“The new brand identity will be implemented across all company communications, marketing materials and digital platforms,” it further added.

The new name, Aylo, according to the company spokesperson is a word that cannot be found in a dictionary but was chosen specifically because of this very reason. It does not have a meaning hence the owners feel it allows them the freedom to define it the way they want.

Ethical Capital Partners, the Canadian buyout firm, told the the New York Post that employees and other “external stakeholders” wanted a rebrand.

“We heard from the team that they needed a fresh start,” Sarah Bain, Ethical Capital’s vice president of public engagement, was quoted as saying.

MindGeek will hope the rebrand will ease the difficulties it has faced in the recent years due to major controversies. Severe moderation issues have plagued Pornhub for years and the presence of child sexual abuse videos on its site created major problems for the adult content website.

Visa and Mastercard stopped offering payment services on Pornhub in 2020 citing the presence of “unlawful content” on the adult content streaming platform.

A report by the Verge pointed out that in 2023 the company blocked access to Pornhub in some US states including Utah and Virginia after the state imposed a law which asked users to verify that they were over 18 years old.

Ethical Capital Partners said it is undertaking a campaign to make Pornhub and its affiliates more palatable to the mainstream public. MindGeek’s portfolio includes several porn brands, including YouPorn, Brazzers and Men.com.

MindGeek claims it has a daily audience of 130 million users across its network of sites.