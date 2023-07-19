PM Modi Expresses Gratitude to US for Return of 105 Precious Artefacts, Says 'This Will Make Indians Happy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the United States for returning over 100 precious Indian artifacts that hold great cultural and religious importance. On Monday, the United States handed over 105 trafficked antiquities to India at the India Consulate in New York. These artefacts hold immense significance, representing a diverse range of Indian culture from the 2nd-3rd century CE to the 18th-19th century CE.

“This will make every Indian happy. Grateful to USA for this. These precious artefacts hold immense cultural and religious significance. Their homecoming is a testament to our commitment to preserving our heritage and rich history," PM Modi tweeted. The collection includes pieces made of terracotta, stone, metal, and wood.

This will make every Indian happy. Grateful to USA for this. These precious artefacts hold immense cultural and religious significance. Their homecoming is a testament to our commitment to preserving our heritage and rich history. https://t.co/uUpIalYNga— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2023

Out of the 105 artefacts, approximately 50 pertain to religious subjects, encompassing Hinduism, Jainism, and Islam, while the remaining pieces hold immense cultural importance. The antiquities will soon be transported back to India.

Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the US government, specifically acknowledging the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, and his Anti-Trafficking Unit, as well as the Homeland Security Investigation team for their exceptional cooperation and support during this endeavor.

“For the people of India, these were not just pieces of art but part of their living heritage and culture," ANI quoted Ambassador Sandhu as saying.

This repatriation event follows the historic visit of PM Modi to the US in June, during which he was warmly received by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House and addressed a session of the US Congress.

The Modi government has been steadfast in its efforts to retrieve stolen Indian antiquities. In previous visits, such as PM Modi’s 2016 visit to the US, 16 antiques were handed over by the US side. Likewise, during the Prime Minister’s visit to the US in September 2021, the US government returned 157 artefacts to India.