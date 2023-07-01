President Macron Faces Backlash for Attending Concert Amid Growing Unrest in France | WATCH

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing backlash for attending an Elton John concert in Paris, while protests and rioting continues in the country.

France has been witnessing riots and violence over killing of a teenager by a police officer. The protests flared-up in no time, and became rioting that has now injured at least 170 police officers, and has damaged nearly 100 public buildings.

In videos circulating online, Macron is seen enjoying the concert and tapping his foot along with his wife Brigitte as the British singer performed on Saturday.

Macron dancing in Elton John’s concert while Paris was burning - what has happened to the leaders of these days? pic.twitter.com/bZnpv0JYGV— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) June 30, 2023

Apart from this, the singer Elton John also posted a picture with the President and his wife.

This comes as rioting and looting raged in cities across the country for a fourth night despite a huge police deployment. At least 1,311 people have arrested as family and friends prepared to bury 17-year-old Nahel who was killed.

Despite an appeal to parents by President Emmanuel Macron to keep their children at home, street clashes between young protesters and police raged on.

Apart from this, about 2,500 fires were set and stores were ransacked, according to authorities.

After a second crisis meeting with senior ministers, Macron said Friday that social media are playing a “considerable role” in the spreading unrest triggered by the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old.

Macron also added that he wants social media such as Snapchat and TikTok to remove sensitive content, while claiming that violence was being organised online.

Of young rioters, he said: “We sometimes have the feeling that some of them are living in the streets the video games that have intoxicated them.”

Till now, more than 875 people were arrested and at least 200 police officers were injured as the government struggled to restore order on a third night of unrest.