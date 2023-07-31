Harry, Meghan May Return to UK in Hopes to Rekindle Royal Family Ties: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly “offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace" in London in hopes of rekindling their relationships with the Royal Family, a British weekly magazine reported citing a source.

Despite being open to reconnecting, the insider shared, “Harry doesn’t want to become a prisoner of the Royal Palace." According to OK Magazine, the couple aims to maintain a sense of balance in their lives and mental health while remaining separate from the high-profile brood.

The source noted, “He and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves." The gesture is aimed at pleasing Prince William and showing their seriousness about returning, especially after the infamous Megxit.

However, royal expert Tom Bower believes the duo may never be able to return amid all the family drama. He stated, “I don’t think he can come back," expressing concerns that Harry’s actions could cause further damage to the family.

Bower added Meghan Markle is not close to William and Kate. “I would imagine the last thing she’d want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace," he said.

As per the magazine, the estranged couple seems to be facing a “crisis of identity, a crisis of purpose, and a crisis of finance," according to Bower, which may be driving their considerations for a return.

Despite Kate Middleton and Meghan having a tense relationship, the Princess of Wales allegedly feels bad for the way Harry was ostracised from the British monarchy.

Citing the source, the UK magazine claimed, “Kate’s let it be known to the Palace aides who still speak to the Sussexes that she thinks it’s an extremely poor show the way Harry’s being treated."

However, Meghan is reportedly furious and believes Kate has no right to get involved in her marriage or relationship with William.