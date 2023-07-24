Prince Harry Felt Left Out after William and Kate’s Marriage, Birth of Their Children

Prince Harry felt displaced when Prince William and Kate Middleton expanded their families with the births of their children George and Charlotte, royal author Tina Brown claimed in her book ‘The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil’.

The author revealed that Prince Harry felt left out as Prince William started to spend more time with his in-laws.

The author also claimed that the relationship between both brothers was not the same after William married Kate. The distance between them only grew further after William and Kate’s eldest, Charlotte, was born in 2015.

Brown said that despite living close to each other and sharing the same office space, Harry missed the “us-against-the-world bond” he shared with William.

Harry could not understand why his brother was “obsessed” with his in-laws. “The [Waleses] had become a tight unit, and William a full-on Windsor country bumpkin. On weekends when he wasn’t chez Middleton, he was tramping the grounds of Anmer Hall, the red-brick Georgian mansion on the Sandringham Estate that the Queen gave the couple as a wedding present, wearing a flat cap and tweed jacket like his ‘turnip toff’ Norfolk farmer friends,” Brown writes.

“For his part, William felt that Harry’s unabated Jack the Lad behaviour was getting tiresome. He was less amused than the British public by either the strip billiards debacle in Las Vegas or Harry’s ceaseless boozy nightclub forays with his rowdy friends. His younger brother’s recklessness exasperated him,” she further added.

The Majesty Magazine’s managing editor Joe Little told the Daily Express that William fitted into Kate’s family very quickly and they adored him as a future son-in-law.

The fact that William’s parents marriage was disturbed and he found normality when he met with his in-laws also played a role.

“I think also a bit of stability and grounding and a bit of normality that William perhaps wasn’t too familiar with when growing up because clearly his parents’ marriage was facing difficulties when he was a child and he was very aware of that and eventually their marriage disintegrated,” Little was quoted as saying by the Daily Express.