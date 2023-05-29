Prince Harry, Meghan Heading for Divorce? Royal Author Says Distance Between Couple 'Getting Wider'

Amid the reports of growing rift between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a Royal author has claimed that the relationship between the Royal couple is in a “tragic situation”.

Royal author Angela Levin has claimed has further claimed that the distance between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seems to be “longer and wider”.

Rumours of the couple’s marriage being on the rocks have been circulating recently and have been confirmed by Daisy Cousens and Lady Colin Campbell.

Sky News Contributor Daisy Cousens said she believes Harry contacting divorce lawyers shows that with great press comes “great pressure" and added she is somewhat not surprised.

“There were always going to be potential cracks appearing in this marriage … with great press and great attention comes great pressure,” Cousens told Sky News. “I would not be surprised if any of this is true,” she added.

The claims come amid reports quoting Royal author Lady Colin Campbell that Harry had been spending time alone in two hotels, one near his home in Montecito and another in Los Angeles.

Reports said Prince Harry has an “escape place”, a room in a hotel near his California home that he uses to get away from his wife Meghan Markle and kids, from time to time.

However, Harry’s representative has quashed the rumours saying it is not true.

Campbell, a long-time royal insider and socialite, also revealed that the Duke of Sussex has retained a new attorney who specializes in divorce cases.

“There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time. I mean, I have heard from five totally reliable sources that Harry called in the lawyers some months ago,” she told GB News.

She added it is possible that Prince Harry may have considered a divorce “months ago” and even “called in the lawyers” to consult them.

Meanwhile, Louise Roberts, Columnist at News Corp, said Harry does not want to stay married to Meghan Markle but his priority is watching his two children Archie and Lilibeth grow up.

Royal observers say the couple did not release a family photograph on Christmas and on their fifth marriage anniversary and Harry was seen promoting his book “Spare” without Meghan by his side earlier this year.

Harry ‘Finally Woken Up’

Princess Diana’s Former Butler Paul Burrell has also revealed that there have been problems in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage “for some time”.

He further said that Prince Harry has woken up to the truth and seen what Meghan has been doing.

“Has Harry finally woken up to the truth? Has Harry finally seen the truth and what his wife is doing?” Burrell said.

“Or that he’s been brainwashed and that he’s been mesmerised by her beauty or something?” he added.