Prince Harry, Meghan in ‘Near Catastrophic Car Chase’ With Paparazzi Photographers in New York

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase" while being followed by photographers for over two hours in New York. A spokesperson said on Wednesday that the incident took place when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the venue after attending a charity event in the United States city on Tuesday.

The spokesperson for Prince said the couple and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland were followed by half a dozen vehicles.

Calling the incident “near catastrophic", the statement reads that the chase “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two New York Police Department officers."

News agency PTI quoted the spokesperson as saying, “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved."

This was the couple’s first public appearance together since the King Charles’s Coronation a few days back.

Notably, Harry’s mother Princess Diana was killed in a horrific car accident in 1997 while being followed by photographers in Paris.

Harry (38) and Meghan (41) quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US partly because of what they described as intense media harassment.

The prince has long spoken out about his anger about press intrusion which he blames for the death of his mother Princess Diana.

(with inputs from agencies)