Prince William Takes Customer Booking at Indian Restaurant During Royal Visit | WATCH

Britain’s Prince William helped out an Indian restaurant during a royal visit on Thursday by taking a phone reservation from an unsuspecting customer.

The heir to the British throne and his wife Kate were visiting the family-run restaurant Indian Streatery during their trip to Birmingham in central England, when he took the call from someone seeking a booking for two people.

After checking with the owners as to the restaurant’s location, he then had a discussion with the caller about when a table was free and whether they would have time to eat before catching their train.

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate visited an Indian restaurant in Birmingham as part of their royal visit https://t.co/nn9G2jfKZt pic.twitter.com/HjCKzfLd5R— Reuters (@Reuters) April 21, 2023

”What name is it under?” the prince said as he concluded the conversation, without revealing his own name to the caller. ”See you at quarter past two.”

William’s office later said on Twitter: ”Hope we told this customer to come to the right place…!”

Lunch at the @indianstreatery!The Sharma Family don’t just bring authentic Indian street food to the city but do so much in the community too, including their all female chef team training many better cooks than us…! pic.twitter.com/7CXi28DJhM — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 20, 2023

As well as taking the booking, the royals also helped out preparing dishes in the restaurant’s kitchen before continuing their visit in the city with a game of darts at an underground bar.

