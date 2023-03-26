'Princess Diana's Shy Di Nickname Inaccurate': Ex-Royal Press Secretary Says 'Nothing Shy About Her'

Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary has claimed that when Princess Diana was first introduced to the press in 1980, she was often referred to as ‘Shy Di’.

Diana was introduced to the press when she was only 19 years old and was pushed into the media spotlight as then-Prince Charles’ girlfriend, Hindustan Times reported.

However, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter claimed there was “nothing shy about her.”

She met then Prince Charles informally when she was 16 and three years later her demeanour sparked his interest. Reports said that the meeting took place at Philip de Pass’s house in Sussex.

Dickie Arbiter said Princess Diana’s “Shy Di” nickname was “inaccurate” as she may have been overwhelmed by media attention but the “shy” nickname was used for her too much, the report said.

“I first met her about three or four days before the wedding. She just turned 20,” Dickie Arbiter reportedly said.

“People used to call her “Shy Di,” because she kept her head down when she talked to you. But there was nothing shy about her,” he added.

“She was conscious of her height—5 foot 10. She used to keep her head down when talking to people not to make them feel uncomfortable and to talk to them at their level,” Dickie Arbiter further said while talking of a royal visit to a residential home for the blind.

The former press secretary also said that Diana was an asset to the royal family in many ways and her journey began via a marriage Diana thought was “hysterical.”

