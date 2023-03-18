Punjab Province Police Barge into Imran Khan’s Lahore Home, Arrest 20 PTI Workers

Pakistan’s Punjab province police officers broke into former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s Lahore residence and arrested 20 party workers on Saturday. The police officers entered cricketer-turned-politician’s home with a search warrant, according to CNN-News18.

The police officers broke into the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Zaman Park residence - which was a site of pitched battle between PTI workers and security guards earlier this week - and cleared the area of camps established by the party, GeoNews reported.

Police violence inside Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park after breaking gates. pic.twitter.com/CPbgAUfFrr— Khaleej Mag (@KhaleejMag) March 18, 2023

The PTI chief was not present at his residence as he is on his way to Islamabad to appear before the court in connection to the Toshakhana Reference case.

Assault on IK residence in Zaman Park. Total law of the jungle. State will destroy Pakistan to implement London Plan to bring Pineapple Sharifs to power - a deal that is being implemented with the blood of our people. pic.twitter.com/4Z8YBXGDfT— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) March 18, 2023

Imran Khan attacked the caretaker government of Pakistan and said the police are barging into his home at a time when former first lady Bushra Bibi is inside by herself.

“Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment," Khan said in a series of tweets.

It is now clear that, despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the PDM govt intends to arrest me. Despite knowing their malafide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad & the court bec I believe in rule of law. But ill intent of this cabal of crooks shd be clear to all.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

The former prime minister also said that he was aware the government will arrest him when he reaches Islamabad. “I am going to court despite knowing they’ll arrest me because I believe in the rule of law,” Khan said in a separate video message to party workers.

Several videos were shared by PTI activists on social media which showed police officers clashing with unknown individuals, claiming to be PTI workers and attempting to enter Imran Khan’s residence.

News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

The police officers who were involved in the operation alleged that they were met with firing and petrol bombs from inside Imran Khan’s residence.

According to Geo News, police officers were deployed in the area after an agreement was reached between the administration and PTI workers on Friday evening.

Punjab province minister Amir Mir also said that Molotov cocktails were thrown at police and added that the police action will end within one hour. “No-go areas are being removed. The police action will end in an hour,” Mir was quoted as saying by Geo News.

