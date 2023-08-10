US Publication Claims to Possess Copy of Controversial Pakistani Govt 'Cipher', Unveiling its Contents

The United States reportedly encouraged the Pakistani eastablisment to remove Imran Khan from power due to his perceived neutrality on the Ukraine conflict, according to a classified Pakistani government document acquired by US-based publication The Intercept.

On March 7, 2022, a crucial meeting occurred involving former Pakistan ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan and two State Department officials, including Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu. This meeting happened two weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which coincided with Khan’s trip to Moscow.

The discussion about the previously unreleased cable has ignited controversy within Pakistan for over a year, following Imran Khan’s ouster via a vote of no confidence last April. The PTI chief has repeatedly asserted that this was Washington’s move to remove him from power.

Moreover, the leaked Pakistani government cable unveils US encouragement for Khan’s ousting, offering incentives for warmer ties with the Biden administration. The cable, labeled “Secret," reveals talks between State Department officials and Pakistan’s former envoy, shedding light on the intricate dynamics of these events that have dominated Pakistani politics ever since.

During the meeting, as per the document, Donald Lu openly expressed Washington’s annoyance with Pakistan’s stance on the conflict. Lu was quoted in the document stating that there were concerns in both the US and Europe about Pakistan’s seemingly neutral position on Ukraine.

Lu then directly brought up the matter of a no-confidence vote, stating, “I believe that if the no-confidence vote against the Prime Minister succeeds, all will be forgiven in Washington due to the perception that the Russia visit was a decision made by the Prime Minister." He continued, “Otherwise," Lu emphasised, “I anticipate challenging times ahead."

When asked about the release of the latest cipher during a daily briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, said, “We had expressed concern about the visit of then-PM Khan to Moscow on the day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and have communicated that opposition both publicly and privately.”

Miller added that “allegations that the United States interfered in internal decisions about the leadership of Pakistan are false. They have always been false, and they continue to be.”

The release of the report once again has given flames to claims that the US interfered in Pakistan politics, as echoed by Imran Khan after his ouster. This comes on the same day as Pakistan’s president dissolved the lower house of parliament, signaling the start of preparations for a general election by mid-November.

This development coincides with the ongoing legal battle of Imran Khan, who seeks to overturn a corruption conviction that resulted in his imprisonment in a high-security facility last weekend.