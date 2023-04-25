CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Joe BidenSudan 'Ceasefire'Operation KaveriMoon LandingIndonesia Earthquake
Home » World » Putin Ally: We Are Probably on Verge of A New World War
1-MIN READ

Putin Ally: We Are Probably on Verge of A New World War

Published By: Arpita Raj

Reuters

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 19:46 IST

Moscow

File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Image: Reuters)

File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Image: Reuters)

Putin says the world faces the most dangerous decade since World War Two. He casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle with an aggressive and arrogant West and has said that Russia will use all available means to protect itself against any aggressor

An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the world was probably on the verge of a new world war and the risks of a nuclear confrontation were rising.

"The world is sick and quite probably is on the verge of a new world war," Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Putin's powerful security council, told a conference in Moscow.

He said such a new world war was not inevitable but the risks of a nuclear confrontation were growing and more serious than concerns about climate change.

Putin says the world faces the most dangerous decade since World War Two. He casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle with an aggressive and arrogant West and has said that Russia will use all available means to protect itself against any aggressor.

The United States and its allies have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an imperial land grab. Ukraine has vowed to fight until all Russian troops withdraw from its territory and says Russian rhetoric on nuclear war is intended to intimidate the West into curbing military aid.

Read all the Latest News here

RELATED NEWS
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. Vladimir Putin
  2. Russia
  3. Ukraine
first published:April 25, 2023, 19:46 IST
last updated:April 25, 2023, 19:46 IST