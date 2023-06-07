Putin Calls Kakhovka Dam Attack A 'Barbaric Act' in First Reaction

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called the attack on the Russian-occupied Kakhovka dam, which Moscow has blamed on Ukraine, a “barbaric act", in his first public reaction to the situation.
Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call that the breach was “a barbaric act which has led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian catastrophe", the Kremlin said in a statement.(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)