CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Prince HarryRussia-UkraineKakhovkaImran KhanNew York AQI
Home » World » Putin Calls Kakhovka Dam Attack A 'Barbaric Act' in First Reaction
1-MIN READ

Putin Calls Kakhovka Dam Attack A 'Barbaric Act' in First Reaction

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 19:48 IST

Moscow, Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File Image: Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File Image: Reuters)

Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call that the breach was "a barbaric act which has led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian catastrophe", the Kremlin said

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called the attack on the Russian-occupied Kakhovka dam, which Moscow has blamed on Ukraine, a “barbaric act", in his first public reaction to the situation.

Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call that the breach was “a barbaric act which has led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian catastrophe", the Kremlin said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. Vladimir Putin
  2. Russia
  3. Ukraine
first published:June 07, 2023, 19:48 IST
last updated:June 07, 2023, 19:48 IST