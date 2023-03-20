CHANGE LANGUAGE
Putin Drives Car During Surprise Visit to Russian-occupied Mariupol in Ukraine | WATCH

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 14:19 IST

In this grab taken from video released by Russian broadcaster VGTRK as POOL on March 19, 2023, shows Russia's Vladimir Putin (L) driving with Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin as he visits the Ukranian city of Mariupol late March 18, 2023. (AFP)

The visit to Mariupol was the first that Putin has made to the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donbas region since the Ukraine war started

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to the occupied Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Sevastopol on the day of the ninth anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Moscow.

Videos distributed by the Kremlin showed him landing by helicopter in Mariupol, the port city that Moscow captured after a long siege last spring.

Putin’s trip to Mariupol took place in darkness. A 40-minute video showed him at the wheel of a car, driving through the city in the company of his deputy prime minister, Khusnullin, and being briefed in detail on the rebuilding of housing, bridges, hospitals, transport routes and a concert hall.

The Kremlin said he visited a rebuilt musical theatre and followed the presentation of a report on reconstruction work.

“Do you live here? Do you like it?" Putin was shown asking residents.

“Very much. It’s a little piece of heaven that we have here now," a woman replied, clasping her hands and thanking Putin for “the victory."

Residents have been “actively" returning, Khusnullin told Putin.

The port city of Mariupol became known around the world as a byword for death and destruction as much of it was reduced to ruins in the first months of the war, eventually falling to Russian forces in May.

Hundreds were killed in the bombing of a theatre where families with children were sheltering. The Organization for Security and Cooperation and Europe (OSCE) said Russia’s early bombing of a maternity hospital there was a war crime. Moscow denied that and has said since it invaded on Feb. 24 last year that it does not target civilians.

Putin’s visit had the air of a gesture of defiance after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday, accusing him of the war crime of deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

The visit to Mariupol was the first that Putin has made to the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine’s Donbas region since the war started, and the closest he has come to the front lines.

Mariupol is in the Donetsk region, one of four largely Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine that Putin in September moved to annex in an action rejected as illegal by most countries at the United Nations General Assembly.

From Mariupol, he went to Rostov in southern Russia, where state TV on Sunday showed him meeting Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, commander of Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

